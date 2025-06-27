Donate
Akbar Moarefi

Akbar Moarefi is the director of the Office of International Affairs at The New Iran.
Israeli firefighters inspect the aftermath of a missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2025. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)

OPINION – Trump Must Act To Protect Israeli Civilians From a Nuclear Iran

06/27/2025

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of a member of the Iranian opposition and allied pro-democracy organizations, I write to commend your bold leadership in confronting the menace of the Islamic Republic and its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Your unwavering stance has been a beacon of hope not only for the Iranian people, but also for the broader Middle East.

Following your announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Republic—an act aimed at preserving lives—regime officials in Tehran shamefully claimed “victory,” held a triumphalist parade, and brazenly declared their intention to continue their nuclear pursuits. This regime’s hostility toward Israel is no secret. Ayatollah Khamenei has repeatedly, and explicitly, vowed to “wipe Tel Aviv and Haifa off the map.” Such threats can no longer be dismissed as rhetoric. They must be treated as the warning signs of a looming catastrophe.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has now claimed it successfully moved enriched uranium stockpiles out of Fordo and Natanz before aerial strikes. Whether true or not, this narrative gives them a dangerous pretext to intensify their weapons program under the cover of peace. Even more alarming is the possibility—indeed, the likelihood—that rogue international actors may exploit the current situation to undermine your leadership by supplying a ready-made nuclear device to the regime. Such a move would not only destabilize the region but would mark an irreversible blow to American credibility and to your enduring legacy.

Mr. President, history will remember the man who either stopped or allowed the first nuclear attack on Israel. We respectfully urge you: do not allow Tel Aviv or Haifa to fall victim to a nuclear strike on your watch. The Islamic Republic is not seeking peace—it is buying time. The moment demands clarity, courage, and preemptive resolve.

With deep respect and unwavering solidarity,

