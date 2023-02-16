OurCrowd Global Investment Summit Overflows in Jerusalem, With Prominent Mideast Presence

The 2020 Abraham Accords have expanded the reach of the Middle East’s largest investment platform, with investors and companies from across the region among the thousands in attendance to see how Israel earned the moniker of Start-Up Nation

Thousands of people, hundreds of startups and citizens of dozens of countries from around the world all packed into the international convention center in the heart of Jerusalem on Wednesday for the OurCrowd Global Investors summit.

The now legendary summit, the largest of its kind in the Middle East, returned to the International Convention Center in Israel’s capital for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies boasting innovation in the fields of food tech, medicine and artificial intelligence were among those manning their stalls on the exhibition floor, hoping to make a match with the investors who also flocked to the event.

This year the summit had not only a strong presence from the Gulf and North Africa, but the investment platform now has its own regional representation outside of Israel in the form of OurCrowd Arabia.

The Abraham Accords, normalization agreements signed between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco in late 2020, have opened up a whole new world of trade and investment in the region.

For investors and companies in those countries, it is a chance to see how Israel earned its moniker of Start-Up Nation and how they can adapt these practices back home.