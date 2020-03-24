PA Shutters West Bank, Evoking Fears of Economic Collapse (VIDEO REPORT)

Business owners say closures will cost them millions, wonder if they will even reopen

Life has come to a standstill in the Palestinian territories due to closures over coronavirus, with PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh having ordered a curfew in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

All cafes, restaurants and wedding halls are closed. No one is allowed to enter or leave – and this has business owners worried, saying the closures will mean millions in losses.