Pakistan Seals Iran Border as Refugee Crisis Looms

Islamabad braces for regional fallout as civilians flee Iran and border security strains under mounting pressure

As tensions escalate between Iran and Israel, Pakistan faces a precarious intersection of humanitarian responsibility and national security.

The intensifying conflict has triggered regional alarm and early signs of displacement, with some Iranian civilians reportedly seeking refuge in neighboring countries, including Pakistan.

In response, Islamabad has officially closed its western border with Iran to prevent a potential influx, citing internal vulnerabilities and the bitter lessons of past crises.

Although Pakistan is not a signatory to the 1951 Geneva Convention, it is still bound by principles of international law, particularly the doctrine of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning individuals to a country where they face persecution.

“Pakistan has no domestic asylum law, and under the Foreigners Act of 1945, asylum claims cannot be formally processed,” Asad Khan, a Pakistani human rights lawyer, told The Media Line. “However, under broader human rights conventions that Pakistan has ratified, particularly those concerning the right to life and dignity, Islamabad has a legal obligation not to reject refugees outright at its borders.”

He added, “Pakistan cannot close its borders entirely. Even without signing the 1951 Refugee Convention, it remains legally and morally bound to help people fleeing war and persecution. Hosting refugees in temporary camps, like we did during the Afghan crisis, remains a viable humanitarian response.”

Mohammad Wasama Khalid, a master’s candidate in international relations at the National Defence University in Islamabad, echoed this view. “If there is a security threat to Iranian civilians, then Pakistan, as a responsible international actor, should provide protection,” he told The Media Line. “We believe in international law and are morally bound to offer safe refuge, even if only within controlled areas near the border.”

At the same time, legal obligations meet harsh realities on the ground. Pakistan’s western frontier is already strained by instability. The province of Balochistan, which borders Iran, is home to long-running separatist unrest, armed insurgencies, and active networks of fighters.

“Balochistan is practically a no-go area for much of the Pakistani military and civilian authorities,” Khan warned. “Allowing uncontrolled movement through this region could seriously compromise national security.”

According to Khalid, “We have learned from the Afghan refugee crisis, where lack of containment led to widespread instability, crime, and economic strain. This time, Pakistan is taking a preventive approach by avoiding the mistakes of allowing mass resettlement deeper into the country.”

Diplomatic complexity further complicates Pakistan’s internal balancing act. The country recently reaffirmed a US-mediated cease-fire with India, its eastern rival, even as its western borders with Afghanistan and Iran remain under stress.

Instability along the Afghan border has worsened since the Taliban’s return to power, making the region more volatile and porous.

“Pakistan cannot afford to have two insecure borders at the same time,” Khalid said. “Strategically, it must act with restraint but readiness.”

Despite geographic proximity to Iran and shared Shiite ties within segments of Pakistan’s population, Islamabad is unlikely to engage militarily in the Iran-Israel conflict.

“Pakistan will maintain diplomatic support for Iran at the UN or in public forums, but it will not intervene militarily,” Khalid said. “However, we cannot rule out the possibility that individuals, particularly from the Shiite community, may attempt to cross into Iran to support its cause against Israel.”

Khan agreed. “The Pakistani state is highly unlikely to participate militarily or align openly beyond diplomatic channels. Statements of solidarity will remain rhetorical. With the army chief and senior officials in the US and Europe, military engagement would not proceed without broader geopolitical coordination.”

Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll of the conflict is already becoming apparent. Reports indicate that many Iranians, particularly from the country’s northwest, are fleeing toward Azerbaijan.

This emerging movement increases pressure on border management not only in Pakistan but across the region.

“If the flow toward Pakistan grows, Islamabad will have to rely heavily on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and international partners for financial and logistical assistance. It cannot do this alone,” Khan said.

Khalid added that despite Pakistan’s limited capacity, “If there is a civil war or major military escalation in Iran, the world, including Pakistan, has a responsibility to act. We cannot let people suffer without at least providing shelter near our borders. That is the minimum humanitarian standard.”

This cautious diplomacy comes as Iran’s nuclear facilities have suffered major damage in Israeli strikes, renewing fears of a wider regional war. Despite Israeli claims, Khalid said Iran’s deeply buried nuclear sites, such as Fordo, remain operational.

“Only ground forces or nuclear strikes could destroy them. This is why the stakes are rising, and the risk of escalation is real.”

Potential US military involvement is also increasingly under discussion.

“There was ongoing mediation between the US and Iran around the nuclear deal, but it collapsed just before the Israeli strikes,” Khalid said. “Now, given the rhetoric coming from President Trump, it is plausible the US could shift from diplomacy to direct engagement in support of Israel.”

Khan added, “From recent official tweets and statements, there’s a serious possibility of the US becoming involved militarily. If that happens, there is potential for the conflict to widen, with implications not just for Iran, but for the whole region and beyond.”