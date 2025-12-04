Pakistani Interior Minister Says 90% of Social Media Content Is False, Urges Crackdown

Fizza Abbas, a Karachi-based digital rights activist: “In Pakistan, the line between countering misinformation and constraining dissent has always been a delicate one”

[Islamabad] The Pakistani government has revealed a wide-ranging plan to combat the increasing spread of false information online.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that authorities will no longer tolerate individuals spreading false news or creating nationwide panic under the guise of journalism.

Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad on Monday evening, Naqvi claimed that 90% of news on social media was false. “Unlike traditional newsrooms, where reporters are accountable to editors, social media allows anyone to post content without verification,” he explained.

Emphasizing that freedom of expression and the right to critique remain protected, he said that complaints about fabricated content could be lodged with the federal media regulator.

Naqvi highlighted cases in which online posts falsely declared individuals dead or circulated baseless allegations. “This is not acceptable,” he said, adding that the Information Ministry and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) will jointly oversee the crackdown.

“We will not allow fake news to spread, panic to be created nationwide, and then be shielded under the pretext of journalism. This cannot continue,” he stated.

He clarified that only those operating under systems of editorial oversight are recognized as journalists. “Individuals making public allegations must provide evidence, and those responsible for fabricating news will face consequences,” he said.

Naqvi also stressed that vloggers, podcasters, and other digital content creators must be held accountable if found to be publishing fake news.

A major factor driving the federal government’s latest crackdown is the circulation of alarming social media rumors about former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who remains in custody.

Rumors alleging that Khan had been moved from Adiala Jail—or had even died in detention—spread rapidly online, prompting significant concern among his family and supporters both within Pakistan and abroad.

The leadership of Khan’s own party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP), had previously called on the government to take action against websites spreading these claims, and authorities have now decided to address the issue seriously.

Another factor behind the crackdown is ongoing constitutional uncertainty. Five days have passed without the issuance of a notification regarding the appointments of the army chief and the chief of defense staff.

Although following the 27th constitutional amendment, Field Marshal Asim Munir currently holds these positions, his previous term ended on November 27, and no new official notification of new appointments has yet been released.

The delay fueled widespread speculation on Pakistan’s social media platforms, with users actively engaged in circulating rumors about the reasons behind it.

In response, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that the notification for the appointment of the chief of defence forces will be issued soon, dismissing the rumors as unnecessary and irresponsible. He stressed that everything is progressing according to procedure and urged people not to draw their own conclusions.

The position of chief of Defense Forces (CDF) was introduced through the recent 27th constitutional amendment, replacing the former role of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

The previous CJCSC, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, retired on 27 November. Although Parliament has approved Asim Munir as the first CDF, the formal notification is still pending, intensifying public speculation.

The government’s crackdown on fake news is being presented as an effort to curb misinformation, but critics warn it risks overreach and silencing legitimate dissent.

Freedom of expression in Pakistan remains contentious, shaped by laws on national security, defamation, blasphemy, and public order alongside political pressure and social norms.

Journalists, activists, and digital creators face legal challenges, censorship, or intimidation when reporting on sensitive topics.

Islamabad has been expanding digital controls since the beginning of this year. In January, lawmakers amended the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and in April, authorities formed the NCCIA.

The revisions criminalize the intentional spread of false information likely to cause panic, with penalties including fines and up to three years in prison.

Opposition parties, media groups, and rights organizations say the measures are draconian and facilitate censorship.

The 2025 Press Freedom Index issued by Reporters Without Borders lists Pakistan at 158th of 180 countries, amid a nearly 60 percent rise in violations against journalists.

Freedom Network and the Pakistan Press Foundation documented over 270 incidents this year, reflecting a bleak environment for media safety.

Meanwhile, government officials insist PECA targets verifiable threats and deny political motives, but the long history of impunity for crimes against journalists undermines confidence in state assurances and independent oversight.

Shamim Shahid, a Peshawar-based expert on regional affairs who has closely observed Pakistan’s political and media landscape for decades, examined Islamabad’s decision from multiple perspectives in the broader context.

He told The Media Line that Pakistan has announced a series of measures to confront the situation “in a bid to counter the spread of false or fake news that misleads the masses—and amid deepening internal political polarization and rising external pressure due to tensions with Afghanistan, compounded by well-organized disinformation.”

Shahid noted that in the thick of the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan, the spread of fake and false news has surged across Pakistan, intensifying socio-political polarization.

Insurgency in Balochistan and Pashtun [and] concerns over military operations against militants, mainly linked to the banned TTP, are also fueling the spread of false and fake news

He added that tensions with Afghanistan remain high. At the same time, the government—particularly the military establishment—faces growing pressure from TTP, which is demanding the early release of deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shahid added that “insurgency in Balochistan and Pashtun [and] concerns over military operations against militants, mainly linked to the banned TTP, are also fueling the spread of false and fake news.”

Furthermore, citing former Police Inspector General Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, Shahid emphasized that there needs to be a clear definition of fake news. “No organ of the state can be termed as a holy cow.” He added that when any state body takes on policy matters or speaks publicly on issues outside its official responsibilities, it can expect to face criticism.

Shahid emphasized that now is the time for the government to support mainstream media if it sincerely aims to discourage and counter fake news.

Syed Jowdut Nadeem, a digital rights activist and member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, told The Media Line that he considers this crisis both alarming and deeply personal.

He said that Pakistan’s campaigns against disinformation often end up curbing dissent and silencing critical voices rather than addressing misinformation. He noted that the country’s digital space frequently raises issues overlooked by mainstream media.

Nadeem emphasized that using broad and loosely defined terms such as “fake news” to justify action against online dissenters risks further constricting an already limited space for public discourse.

He stressed that accountability is welcome only when it comes through transparent, rights-based processes, not vague threats that can be selectively applied. He pointed out that Pakistan lacks safeguards to prevent such a crackdown from becoming censorship, with weak digital data and privacy protections often undermined by surveillance.

When official updates are delayed or opaque, and journalists face restrictions, rumors fill the gap, Nadeem observed. He recommends a solution of greater transparency, regular briefings, and building trust between the state and citizens.

Instead of punitive measures, Pakistan needs clear definitions of misinformation, independent oversight, protections for free expression, and government transparency to counter rumors effectively, Nadeem explained.

He cautioned that if the government genuinely intends to curb disinformation, it must prioritize transparency rather than intimidation; otherwise, it risks deepening Pakistan’s long-standing tension between state authority and free expression.

Fizza Abbas, a Karachi-based digital rights activist, told The Media Line that “in Pakistan, the line between countering misinformation and constraining dissent has always been a delicate one.”

She noted that when officials insist that vloggers, podcasters, and digital creators must be “held accountable,” it immediately raises fundamental questions: accountable to whom, under what legal framework, and with which safeguards?

Although the interior minister referenced the role of traditional newsrooms, Abbas observed, these institutions already operate under considerable pressure from state authorities and powerful actors.

Abbas warned that without transparency, such a crackdown could deepen the vulnerability of independent journalists and citizen reporters, who already face limited access to verified information.

Clear and consistent definitions are essential to distinguish genuine misinformation from opinion, criticism, or uncomfortable reporting on those in power, she added, stressing the need for an open and accessible process to review content flagged by authorities.

Without safeguards, Abbas explained, enforcement could become arbitrary, potentially extending to rumors about political leaders, investigative reporting, or basic commentary.

She questioned whether the recently announced plan will promote responsible journalism or simply expand the state’s reach to silence dissent.