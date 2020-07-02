Donate
A Palestinian youth is shown on Wednesday using an old-fashioned sling to return a teargas canister toward Israeli soldiers near the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
July 1

Palestinian Day of Rage in New York

Mike Wagenheim
07/02/2020

People protest against Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the West Bank

On Wednesday, the day Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had promised to begin extending Israeli sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, Palestinians and their supporters took to American and European streets in protest.

While Jerusalem did not follow through on the pledge, people in Brooklyn made a promise of their own: to not only thwart the shrinkage of the West Bank, but to take back all of historic Palestine, erasing Israel in the process.

The Media Line’s Mike Wagenheim was on the scene.

