Palestinians Bury Longtime Peace Negotiator Saeb Erekat (VIDEO REPORT)

Saeb Erekat, the chief peace negotiator for the Palestinians, was buried in his West Bank hometown of Jericho on Wednesday after succumbing the day before to COVID-19. He was 65.

As the recipient of a lung transplant and survivor of a heart attack, he was considered to be at high risk during the pandemic. He had been hospitalized for the past several weeks at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center after testing positive on October 15.