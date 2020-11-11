Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Palestinians Bury Longtime Peace Negotiator Saeb Erekat (VIDEO REPORT)
The body of Saeb Erekat is brought for burial in his West Bank hometown of Jericho on Wednesday. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)


Mohammad Al-Kassim
11/11/2020

Jericho resident, who was 65, died in Jerusalem the day before from complications of coronavirus

Saeb Erekat, the chief peace negotiator for the Palestinians, was buried in his West Bank hometown of Jericho on Wednesday after succumbing the day before to COVID-19. He was 65.

As the recipient of a lung transplant and survivor of a heart attack, he was considered to be at high risk during the pandemic. He had been hospitalized for the past several weeks at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Medical Center after testing positive on October 15.

