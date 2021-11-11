Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinians Urge US to Fulfill Pledge and Reopen Consulate in Jerusalem (VIDEO REPORT)
Israel's Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Designate Yair Lapid, from left; Prime Minister Naftali Bennett; and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman speak to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Nov. 6, 2021, a day after passing the 2021 and 2022 state budgets. (Haim Zach/GPO)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Consulate
Jerusalem
Palestinians

Palestinians Urge US to Fulfill Pledge and Reopen Consulate in Jerusalem (VIDEO REPORT)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
11/11/2021

The US and Israel may be headed toward a diplomatic confrontation on the issue  

The US and Israel may be headed toward a diplomatic confrontation on the issue of reopening an American consulate in Jerusalem.

Top Israeli officials so far have shut down any US plans to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians living in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told reporters last weekend that the city is united.

“There’s no room for another American Consulate in Jerusalem. … Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that is the state of Israel,” he said.

US President Joe Biden made a campaign pledge to reopen the diplomatic mission which was closed under his predecessor. But so far, no date has been given for a reopening.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid suggested another location for the consulate, Ramallah, located in the West Bank and the seat of the Palestinian Authority.

Palestinians, who welcomed the administration’s plan, swiftly rebuffed the Israeli government’s latest stance.

They view east Jerusalem as the future capital of their future state and say Biden must follow through on his promise.

“Ramallah is not Jerusalem, and Ramallah is not the capital of Palestine in the same way that Abu Dis is not. And therefore, for us, the consulate in east Jerusalem, it has a lot of political significance. We want this consulate in Jerusalem to be the future American embassy to the state of Palestine,” Shtayyeh told foreign reporters in Ramallah on Wednesday, adding, “I’m sure that the United States doesn’t need the permission of anybody because east Jerusalem is occupied territory and Israel is occupying the city illegally against international law.”

Palestinians argue reopening the consulate there simply restores balance, even if it upsets Israel.

 

 

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.