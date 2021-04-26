Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Political, Security Crises Plague Israel
Top Stories
Israeli election
coalition negotiations
Binyamin Netanyahu
unity government
Yair Lapid
Naftali Bennett
Gideon Sa’ar

Political, Security Crises Plague Israel

Uri Cohen
04/26/2021

After volatile weekend, government negotiations could lead to Netanyahu’s ouster

With just over a week left on the clock to present his new government before possibly relinquishing the throne after 12 years in office, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday was burdened with more pressing matters, convening an urgent security cabinet meeting in light of the latest tense weekend in Israel.

The meeting, the second one to be called in one week, lasted nearly three hours and ended early Monday evening with no official statement released.

Early Monday morning, the latest volley of missiles was fired from the neighboring Gaza Strip, after close to 40 rockets were launched on Saturday.

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group controlling Gaza that Israel, the United States and the European Union consider a terror organization, said the barrage was a response to “Zionist aggression,” referring to limitations imposed by Jerusalem’s police on Muslim worshippers near the capital’s Old City during the holy month of Ramadan.

Metal barriers preventing residents from accessing the central Damascus Gate complex after breaking their traditional daily fasts were removed Sunday night by order of Police Chief Kobi Shabtai.

Concurrent with the urgent security discussion, Israel’s entire political cast on Monday converged on parliament, holding their weekly party conferences and consultations and addressing the media.

Netanyahu, who was tapped by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government earlier this month, has eight days remaining to present his coalition before returning the mandate to the president.

After failing to clinch a 61-seat right-wing majority in the March elections, the prime minister seems unlikely to meet his deadline.

His efforts to fuse together extreme right-wing parties in his own camp with the United Arab List, which has signaled its willingness to collaborate with the prime minister, have so far failed.

If we all show leadership and responsibility, we can create a government in one week

In the past few days, Netanyahu has instead shifted his focus to thwarting his opponents’ attempts at establishing a government of their own.

“If we all show leadership and responsibility, we can create a government in one week,” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who has in recent days conducted negotiations with right-wing lawmaker Naftali Bennett over a unity government that would unseat Netanyahu, said in a statement sent to The Media Line.

“In the coming days we will have to make some tough decisions, I realize that. Netanyahu wants fifth elections, we want a functioning government for Israel. We owe that to the Israeli people.”

Bennett, a former aide and political ally to the prime minister who set off on his own path and now chairs his own party, sounded more reserved in his public remarks.

“I can’t promise our efforts will bear fruit,” he said Monday.

“There are two options. Our preferable choice is to join a right-wing government, headed by Netanyahu or anyone else. Time is running out; we have one week for that.”

“Our second option is a unity government, but to be honest, our differences remain significant. We insist this coalition will reflect the will of the people and of parliament, which has a clear right-wing majority,” Bennett stated, adding that he will “leave no stone unturned … to stop our country from devolving into prolonged chaos.”

Israel has held four elections in the past two years, with the country and its representatives in the legislature split down the middle over Netanyahu’s remaining in office.

There are difficulties erecting this unity government. Time is running out and today I can’t say whether we will succeed

Gideon Sa’ar, another prominent former confidant of Netanyahu who in the latest elections broke sharply from the incumbent and promised to help bring him down, seconded Bennett’s cautious sentiment.

“There are difficulties erecting this unity government,” the right-wing lawmaker admitted. “Time is running out and today I can’t say whether we will succeed.”

“But it’s important to exhaust all avenues. Not at every price. Not on every condition. But we are committed to doing our best to prevent fifth elections.”

Once Netanyahu’s allotted time to present a government expires, President Rivlin can either award a different candidate, presumably Lapid, another month to form a government, or pass the decision on to parliament itself, essentially ensuring another round of elections.

The proposed unity government, headed for two years by Bennett and then two by Lapid, would consist of both very liberal and extremely conservative parties, and would likely refrain from passing any controversial legislation.

“I heard Bennett and Sa’ar and yes, there are differences,” Lapid said Monday. “But we all agree on one thing, Israel needs a full-time government.”

Still Netanyahu insists on calling himself the protector of Israel and will soon call on parties to join his ‘emergency government,’ which he has created the emergency for

Merav Michaeli, chair of the left-wing Labor party, tied Israel’s security and political quagmires together.

“Our region is dangerously heating up … with violent riots in Jerusalem and rockets from Gaza, the West Bank reaching a boiling point, a rocket launch from Syria to Dimona last week and a persisting massive Iranian buildup with no agreement to stop it,” Michaeli said in a statement sent to The Media Line via a spokesperson.

“Still Netanyahu insists on calling himself the protector of Israel and will soon call on parties to join his ‘emergency government,’ which he has created the emergency for.”

“We are committed to replacing [Netanyahu] and erecting a Change Government that will rehabilitate Israel,” she promised.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.