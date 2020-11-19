Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pompeo Angers Palestinians with Stop at West Bank Winery (VIDEO REPORT)
An Israeli Air Force helicopter brings US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the Psagot Winery on Thursday in the West Bank. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Top Stories
Video
diplomacy
West Bank
Psagot
winery
Mike Pompeo
Palestinians
Israel
Bahrain
farewell visit

Pompeo Angers Palestinians with Stop at West Bank Winery (VIDEO REPORT)

Mohammad Al-Kassim
11/19/2020

Fact that business is associated with Israeli settlement means secretary of state broke with policy of previous administrations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on a farewell visit to the Middle East, his itinerary including Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

While in Israel, Pompeo met with senior officials and participated in a three-way summit with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

His time in the Palestinian Territories, however, was not spent with any leaders. Instead, he visited a winery associated with the Israeli settlement of Psagot, located on land claimed by the Palestinians for their future state – in itself an unprecedented act by a senior American official.

His presence infuriated Palestinians, who said his stop at the winery reinforced the notion that the Trump Administration is biased toward Israel.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.