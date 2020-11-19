Pompeo Angers Palestinians with Stop at West Bank Winery (VIDEO REPORT)

Fact that business is associated with Israeli settlement means secretary of state broke with policy of previous administrations

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on a farewell visit to the Middle East, his itinerary including Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

While in Israel, Pompeo met with senior officials and participated in a three-way summit with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

His time in the Palestinian Territories, however, was not spent with any leaders. Instead, he visited a winery associated with the Israeli settlement of Psagot, located on land claimed by the Palestinians for their future state – in itself an unprecedented act by a senior American official.

His presence infuriated Palestinians, who said his stop at the winery reinforced the notion that the Trump Administration is biased toward Israel.