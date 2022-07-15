The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

President Biden Meets in Bethlehem With Abbas, Supports Two-State Solution
US President Joe Biden, left, is received by Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas during a welcome ceremony in Bethlehem in theWest Bank on July 15, 2022. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Joe Biden
Mahmoud Abbas
Bethlehem

Mohammad Al-Kassim
07/15/2022

The US president gave no details on what his administration would do to help make a Palestinian state a reality

US President Joe Biden’s meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank didn’t take him to Ramallah, the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority, but instead to Bethlehem, just a few miles south of Jerusalem.

President Biden’s meeting with Abbas on Friday at the Presidential Compound in Bethlehem lasted about 75 minutes.

Biden offered his support for a two-state solution to the Palestinians’ conflict with Israel but gave no details on what his administration would to do to make a Palestinian state become a reality.

Standing next to Abbas and addressing reporters, President Biden said the Palestinians require a political path toward peace with Israel, even if a two-state solution to the conflict appears far off.

“There must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see or at least feel. We cannot allow the hopelessness to steal away the future,” President Biden said.

Reporters listen to statements from US President Joe Biden and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas following their meeting in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on July 15, 2022. (Mohammad Al-Kassim/The Media Line)

The 87-year-old Abbas said that the Palestinians “look forward” to US efforts to “stop settlements and settler violence” and to an end to the “expulsion of Palestinians from their land.”

“The key to peace begins with recognizing the state of Palestine,” Abbas said.

The PA president had hoped President Biden would follow through on his promise to reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem, and to reopen the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington, among other things, but got none of that.

He did receive some economic incentives.

Before arriving in Bethlehem, President Biden made a quick stop at Augusta Victoria Hospital in east Jerusalem, where he announced a $100 million dollars in aid to a network of Palestinian hospitals throughout east Jerusalem.

Later, standing next to Abbas, he also declared that Washington will provide an “additional $200 million” for the United Nations agency serving Palestinian refugees, the UNRWA.

Funding for the agency was cut by President Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

Facing a large poster of killed Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh positioned directly across from the podium, President Biden reaffirmed that the US would “continue to insist on a full and transparent accounting of her death.”

He described the death of the veteran reporter, who was highly respected among Palestinians, as an “enormous loss to the essential work of sharing with the world the story of the Palestinian people.”

Abu Akleh was killed while covering an Israeli army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin in May.

President Biden flew by helicopter from Bethlehem to Ben Gurion Airport, where he boarded Air Force One to fly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the first direct flight between the two countries by an American president, hours after Saudi Arabia announced that it was opening its airspace to all civilian carriers in a decision seen as a first step toward normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, something that Biden likely will press for during his visit.

 

