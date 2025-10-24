President Trump’s Peace Plan Recasts Pakistan as ‘Vital Bridge Between the Western and Islamic Worlds’

Dr. Shimaa Samir, conflict and peace studies expert, told TML: ‘The evolving US-Pakistan relationship is moving past the traditional aid-for-security arrangement toward a broader strategic partnership’

[Islamabad] US President Donald Trump made a historic diplomatic gesture on Oct. 13 at the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, when he paused his address to personally invite Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to speak.

Sharif seized the moment to commend President Trump’s role in securing a Gaza ceasefire, describing him as a “man of peace” and highlighting his efforts to ease tensions between India and Pakistan.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s intention to nominate President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for a second time, citing his efforts toward regional peace and broader global stability and saluting President Trump for his “exemplary and visionary leadership.”

“You are the man this world needed the most at this point in time. The world will always remember you as a man who did everything [and] went out of the way to stop seven, and today, eight wars,” he added.

Sharif’s remarks — focused on humanitarian relief and sustainable peace in Gaza — were met with applause.

President Trump praised Pakistan’s leadership for its constructive role in advancing the Gaza Peace Plan, describing the country’s engagement as “a remarkable example of responsible diplomacy.”

Addressing the summit’s attendees, which included more than 20 world leaders, the US president singled out Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for their contributions to the negotiations, calling Munir “my favorite field marshal,” a remark observers viewed as an expression of Washington’s appreciation for Pakistan’s evolving diplomatic and security role in the region.

His repeated acknowledgment of Islamabad’s efforts — both during negotiations and behind the scenes — marked a rare moment of warmth in the often-turbulent US-Pakistan relationship.

The gesture suggested a possible thaw in a tense partnership long shaped by mistrust, shifting alliances and geopolitical necessity — hinting at a cautious revival of what many describe as the “old love story” between Washington and Islamabad.

Munir made three visits to the United States in 2025 — an unusual frequency that hinted at deeper strategic coordination.

Amir was hosted at a special luncheon at the White House during one trip, followed later by a joint meeting where he, along with Sharif, attended closed-door talks with President Trump.

The press was notably excluded from all such engagements, highlighting the sensitive nature of what officials privately described as “silent diplomacy” — a cautious yet deliberate effort to rebuild trust and redefine Pakistan’s role in regional stability.

By leveraging its historical ties with Gulf states and maintaining discreet communication with multiple stakeholders, Pakistan has positioned itself as a credible intermediary, one whose influence stems not from proximity to the conflict but from the trust of both Washington and key Arab capitals.

The Gaza initiative offered Pakistan a rare diplomatic opportunity to restore its credibility on the global stage and present itself as a moderate Muslim state capable of contributing to regional peace.

Islamabad’s involvement gave the United States both strategic depth and regional legitimacy within an otherwise fragile peace framework. While officials on both sides remain cautious, many observers see the growing cooperation as the most constructive phase in bilateral relations in nearly a decade.

To understand the growing ties between the United States and Pakistan and the factors behind them, The Media Line spoke with global and regional experts.

Dr. Shimaa Samir, Ph.D. in international relations from Cairo University and head of Conflict and Peace Studies at the European Centre for Middle East Studies, told The Media Line that “Washington and Islamabad’s recent developments mark the emergence of a new and influential diplomatic role for Pakistan.”

She explained that “this shift stems largely from changing US strategic priorities, as Washington moves beyond viewing Islamabad solely through the lens of the Afghan conflict and increasingly regards it as a vital bridge between the Western and Islamic worlds.”

President Trump’s public acknowledgment and praise of Pakistan’s leadership emphasize this point.

Samir added that “the evolving US-Pakistan relationship is moving past the traditional aid-for-security arrangement toward a broader strategic partnership focused on regional stability.”

She noted that, as the only nuclear Muslim nation, Pakistan’s participation in any regional security framework has become indispensable, potentially positioning it as a mediator or guarantor in future peace initiatives.

“The key challenge,” Samir cautioned, “is maintaining strategic balance and credibility in a region defined by deep divisions and rival alliances. Any perception of partiality could undermine Pakistan’s most valuable diplomatic asset — its reputation for accepted neutrality.”

She added that careful management of ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia will be essential as Islamabad seeks to expand its global influence through diplomacy and soft power.

Dr. Ayesha Siddiqua, head of the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad, told The Media Line that “Pakistan’s visible engagement, whether through multilateral forums, back channel coordination or humanitarian diplomacy, resonates with its historical support for the Palestinian cause.”

She noted that “the attention it has received during the Sharm El Sheikh deliberations reflects a recognition of this moral consistency and its renewed ability to serve as a mediator or consensus-builder in Muslim-world diplomacy.”

Siddiqua underlined that “This renewed diplomatic visibility underscores three key trends: First, Pakistan is being increasingly viewed as a connector between the Middle East, South Asia, and China-linked economic corridors. Second, its expanding economic partnerships lend credibility to its calls for regional peace and stability. Third, the country’s balanced engagement approach allows it to reclaim a role in shaping collective Muslim world responses to global crises.”

She emphasized, “In essence, the world’s attention on Pakistan in the context of the Gaza peace pact reflects not a sudden geopolitical shift but the outcome of a sustained strategy, one that merges economic pragmatism with diplomatic moderation.”

“If sustained, this approach could transform Pakistan from a reactive regional actor into a proactive stakeholder in Middle Eastern peace and development,” Dr. Siddiqua concluded.

Dr. Azeem Khalid, a New York-based South Asian expert, told The Media Line that “on the Middle East file, Washington understands Pakistan’s deep relationships with the Gulf — especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

He noted that “the recent defense pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is evidence of this alignment.”

“Realistically, such an arrangement does not emerge without at least tacit US consent. This fits a broader American strategic recalibration dialing down direct entanglements in multiple theaters while maintaining leverage where it matters,” he said.

Khalid added, “The Middle East, with its layered rivalries — above all Iran-KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) — remains a zone the US cannot simply disengage from. In that context, Washington needs a partner who is reliable, willing, strong, relevant, influential and time-tested. Pakistan fits that composite better than any other plausible candidate.”

He observed, “The US is reframing its sails, the Middle East still demands ballast, Saudi Arabia remains central, and Pakistan offers a unique mix of access, credibility and capability.”

When the Trump administration included Pakistan in the Gaza peace track, it was not symbolic. “It enhanced effectiveness by reaching actors the US cannot and lent legitimacy across the Muslim world,” Khalid noted.

Khalid concluded that “Pakistan has helped rebalance Washington’s posture, nudging it from a fully pro-Israel stance and unlocking stalled positions — a classic broker-state role.”

Professor Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, who heads the Department of International Relations at the University of Sargodha, told The Media Line that “the rapid shift in Pak-US relations serves as a strategic message to India — that Washington’s two-decade investment in New Delhi is conditional, urging caution in its dealings with Moscow, including military cooperation and major oil imports.”

He added that “the Trump administration also expects Prime Minister Modi’s government to avoid statements contradicting President Trump’s mediation efforts between India and Pakistan, aimed at preventing any potential nuclear escalation.”

According to Ahmed, Washington’s preferential treatment of Islamabad and Pakistan’s growing role in Middle East peace efforts serve as a test of India’s strategic and diplomatic patience rather than a result of proactive Pakistani diplomacy.

He noted that despite India’s long-standing efforts since 9/11 to de-hyphenate itself from Pakistan, the regional dynamics have shifted, with Pakistan regaining prominence and India-Pakistan relations once again viewed through a shared lens.

Ahmed further observed that “the Trump administration’s nonmilitary pressure seeks to align India with US liberal democratic principles against China, compelling it to pursue Western-backed military and diplomatic objectives at the expense of its strategic autonomy.”