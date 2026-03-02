Qatar Shoots Down 2 Iranian Warplanes, Joining Arab Nations Against Iran

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s missile and drone campaign, calling the actions a dangerous escalation

As the Middle Eastern War, which began as a joint operation between the US and Israel with the goal of taking down the Iranian regime, enters its third day, Gulf nations are being pulled into the conflict as Iran attacks oil infrastructure, army bases, hotels, and airports across the region. Iran has attacked nine countries, including Israel, since the war began.

On Monday, Qatar shot down 2 Su-24 Iranian fighter jets. Qatar, which served as a mediator during the hostage negotiations between Hamas and Israel and offered to serve a similar role in Iran-US nuclear talks, warned that recent Iranian attacks would have “catastrophic consequences for international peace and security.”

Authorities said Iranian attacks targeted both energy and civilian infrastructure. QatarEnergy, the country’s state-run energy company, suspended liquefied natural gas production due to what it described as “military attacks” on its facilities, NBC reported Monday.

Qatar also intercepted Iranian strikes aimed at civilian targets, including the country’s international airport, a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry told CNN. Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said such attacks would not go unanswered and added that Qatar was not currently engaging with Iran.

In Oman, an oil tanker was targeted Monday by an unmanned boat in the Gulf of Oman, northwest of Sultan Qaboos Port, according to Oman’s Maritime Security Center. The center said a fire broke out on board the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MKD YOM, forcing the evacuation of its 21 crew members. One Indian crew member was killed in an explosion in the engine room. The tanker was carrying about 59,463 metric tons of cargo.

A vessel from the Royal Navy of Oman was deployed to monitor the damaged tanker and issue safety warnings to ships transiting the area. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran warned vessels not to transit the waterway following US-Israeli strikes.

Saudi Arabia reported damage to one of its most critical energy facilities on Monday morning. Saudi Aramco temporarily shut its Ras Tanura refinery after an Iranian drone strike hit the sprawling complex on the kingdom’s eastern coast, an industry source told Reuters.

The shutdown was described as a precautionary measure, and a spokesperson for Saudi Arabia’s defense ministry said there were no casualties. No details were provided on the extent of the damage or the expected duration of the shutdown. Media reports said a fire broke out at the site following the strike, with social media footage showing flames rising from part of the complex and workers evacuating Aramco installations. Ras Tanura is one of the Middle East’s largest refining facilities, with a capacity of 550,000 barrels per day, and also serves as a major crude export terminal.

Amid the turmoil, oil markets reacted sharply to the damage to energy infrastructure and growing concerns over shipping disruptions. Brent crude rose about 10% to roughly $80 a barrel in over-the-counter trading on Sunday, Reuters reported, after reaching $73 on Friday, its highest level since July.

Analysts cited the risk of prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than 20% of global oil flows, with many tanker operators suspending shipments following Iranian warnings. Despite a modest OPEC+ output increase, analysts said a sustained closure or slowdown of the waterway could push prices significantly higher.

Separately, the Pentagon said Monday that three US fighter jets were downed over Kuwait in what it described as “apparent friendly fire” during Operation Epic Fury, confirming an earlier statement by the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry.

According to the Pentagon and US Central Command, the three F-15D Strike Eagle aircraft were mistakenly hit by Kuwaiti air defense systems during active combat that included Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles and drones. “All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition,” the Pentagon said, adding that Kuwait had acknowledged the incident. CENTCOM said the cause remains under investigation.

Earlier in the conflict, Iranian drone attacks were reported across the United Arab Emirates. Fires and damage were recorded at multiple sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi late Saturday and early Sunday, according to official statements and media reports. In Dubai, social media footage showed fires near the Fairmont hotel on Palm Jumeirah, flames on the facade of the Burj Al Arab, and smoke rising near the Burj Khalifa.

The Dubai Media Office said debris falling at Jebel Ali Port caused a fire. Dubai International Airport was damaged, with four employees injured. Reports said Terminal 3 was struck by a drone and evacuated, and that a second attack hit the airport early Sunday, sending thick smoke above the city. In Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport was hit, killing one person and seriously injuring four others across the city.

In Bahrain, a senior civil aviation official said Bahrain International Airport was targeted in a drone attack on Sunday, causing minor material damage. The Bahraini News Agency said authorities had activated emergency plans in advance, including evacuating the passenger terminal.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said a ship in a Bahrain port caught fire after being struck by two projectiles. The crew was unharmed and evacuated safely, according to the statement.

After the attacks, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the United States issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s missile and drone campaign. The countries said the strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure, calling the actions a dangerous escalation that violated the sovereignty of multiple states and threatened regional stability.

They said they “strongly condemned Iran’s indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks,” reaffirmed their right to self-defense and praised coordinated air and missile defense efforts for preventing far greater casualties and destruction.