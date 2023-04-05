Ramadan Kareem, Happy Easter, and Chag Sameach From The Media Line

A look at some unique Middle Eastern holiday traditions

This month, we welcome three significant religious occasions, each with its unique traditions and rituals. Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is a time of spiritual reflection and communal unity. Muslims around the world will fast from dawn to dusk and break their fast with family and friends each evening.

In the Middle Eastern region, Ramadan is also a time of increased charitable giving and community service. Muslims engage in acts of generosity and kindness to those in need, and it is common to see iftar (breaking of the fast) tents set up in public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together to share a meal. The last 10 days of Ramadan are considered especially holy, and many Muslims observe a period of intense prayer and contemplation during this time.

Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt, is a time of reflection and remembrance. Jews around the world celebrate Passover with a traditional Seder meal, which includes the retelling of the Exodus story and the eating of symbolic foods.

Haroset, a sweet paste made of fruit, nuts, and wine that symbolizes the mortar that the Israelites used to make bricks when they were enslaved in ancient Egypt, is a traditional dish served during the Passover Seder. The ingredients and preparation of haroset vary from country to country. For example, in Iran, haroset is made with dates, pistachios, and cinnamon, while the Iraqi Jewish community makes it with dates, walnuts, and cardamom. In some Middle Eastern Jewish communities, it is made with pomegranates, a fruit that symbolizes fertility and abundance in Jewish tradition. The variety of haroset recipes reflects the diverse cultural and culinary influences that have shaped Jewish cuisine in the region over the centuries.

Easter, the Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus, is a time of hope and renewal. Christians around the world celebrate Easter with church services, family gatherings, and the exchange of Easter eggs and other symbols of new life.

In Jerusalem, the Holy Fire ceremony has taken place annually for over 1,000 years in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter Sunday. According to tradition, a divine fire appears spontaneously inside the tomb of Jesus in the church, and it is then passed from candle to candle and carried out into the courtyard, where thousands of pilgrims gather to receive the flame. The Holy Fire ceremony is a significant event in the Eastern Orthodox Church, and pilgrims from around the world travel to Jerusalem to witness it.

To our Muslim readers, we wish you a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. To our Jewish readers, we wish you a happy and healthy Passover. And to our Christian readers, we wish you a joyous and meaningful Easter.

May these holidays bring us all closer together and remind us of the values of faith, family, and community.

Video production: Dario Sanchez