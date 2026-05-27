‘Rebuilding a Country the Size of Syria Means Contracts Worth Billions of Dollars’

Renewed attention to reconstruction opportunities is colliding with unresolved sanctions exposure, weak institutions, damaged infrastructure, and uncertainty over Syria’s political future

After more than a decade of war, sanctions, and economic collapse, Syria is drawing renewed attention from regional and international investors looking at reconstruction opportunities in energy, infrastructure, logistics, real estate, and digital services, even as sanctions exposure, weak institutions, damaged infrastructure, and political uncertainty continue to make the country one of the region’s riskiest markets.

The scale is enormous. The World Bank has estimated Syria’s reconstruction needs at $216 billion, with possible costs ranging from $140 billion to $345 billion, after years of conflict that damaged homes, public buildings, utilities, transport networks, industrial sites, and essential services.

For some analysts and investors, that devastation has created what they call a rare opening: a country requiring almost total rebuilding, from power grids, roads, bridges, ports, airports, hospitals, schools, and water networks to housing, telecommunications, banking systems, and public services. For others, Syria remains a high-risk environment where political uncertainty, unresolved sanctions concerns, fragile institutions, and weak financial systems could slow or derail major investment.

The renewed interest follows a series of political and economic shifts after Damascus’ return to the Arab League and its renewed engagement with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and other Arab governments. It has also been encouraged by sanctions relief in Europe and renewed international discussions about economic recovery, though targeted sanctions and compliance risks remain major obstacles for banks, contractors, and investors.

The European Union has lifted broad economic restrictions imposed during the Assad era while maintaining targeted measures against figures and entities linked to the former regime. The International Monetary Fund has also renewed engagement with Syria, while recent logistics and port agreements have added to the sense that parts of the international business community are again testing the Syrian market.

The contrast remains stark. The US State Department continues to advise Americans not to travel to Syria, warning of severe security risks, while commercial discussions increasingly focus on reconstruction, energy, logistics, housing, and digital services.

Mustafa al-Nuaimi, a Syrian affairs analyst and researcher, told The Media Line that Syria’s postwar phase will not be decided solely by politics or military power, but by economics as well.

Rebuilding a country the size of Syria means contracts worth billions of dollars and long-term influence over strategic sectors such as electricity, energy, ports, telecommunications, and infrastructure

“Rebuilding a country the size of Syria means contracts worth billions of dollars and long-term influence over strategic sectors such as electricity, energy, ports, telecommunications, and infrastructure,” he said.

According to al-Nuaimi, current developments point to the beginning of an early competition over “postwar Syria,” with regional and international actors seeking influence in the country’s future economy before the shape of reconstruction is fully defined.

At the center of investor attention is electricity. Syria’s power sector was badly damaged during the war, with power plants, transmission lines, fuel supply chains, and distribution networks all affected. Chronic electricity shortages continue to disrupt daily life, industry, commerce, and public services.

Syrian-Saudi businessman Nabil Al-Mazloum told The Media Line that the electricity crisis has created major demand for investment in power generation, solar and renewable energy, transmission upgrades, and projects aimed at reducing the country’s deep energy deficit.

Economic estimates suggest that restoring the electricity sector alone could require tens of billions of dollars. Al-Mazloum said Syria’s domestic demand for power makes the sector one of the most attractive areas for investors, particularly because electricity is essential for restarting factories, commercial activity, and basic services.

Real estate and construction are also central to the reconstruction debate. Large parts of Aleppo, Homs, the Damascus countryside, and other areas require rebuilding of residential neighborhoods, commercial centers, industrial zones, hotels, and public facilities. A future return of refugees and internally displaced Syrians could sharply increase demand for housing, schools, clinics, transportation, and municipal services.

Yet reconstruction is not simply a business opportunity. Property disputes, refugee rights, land ownership records, sanctions compliance, corruption concerns, territorial fragmentation, and unresolved political questions could determine who benefits from rebuilding and whether displaced Syrians are able to return to homes and communities altered by years of war.

The oil and gas sector remains another potential area of interest, despite the steep decline in Syrian production during the conflict. Oil fields, pipelines, refineries, and related infrastructure require extensive rehabilitation, while Syria’s location gives it broader relevance in regional energy calculations.

Still, energy investment remains politically and legally complicated. US sanctions exposure, divided territorial control, and overlapping local and foreign interests around energy resources continue to make the sector difficult for major international companies, even where commercial opportunities are clear.

Beyond heavy infrastructure, some investors see technology and digital services as less exposed to political and physical risk. Syria has a large young population, growing smartphone use, and demand for e-commerce, software, digital payments, technical services, and telecommunications. Those sectors could expand quickly if economic opening continues and banking and regulatory systems improve.

Adel al-Shammari, head of investor support within Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ expatriate affairs department, told The Media Line that the Syrian government recognizes that Arab and foreign capital will be essential to any recovery. He said officials are working to revive the economy and encourage investment in energy, infrastructure, industry, real estate, and services.

There is increasing interest from Arab and foreign businessmen in the Syrian market

“There is increasing interest from Arab and foreign businessmen in the Syrian market,” al-Shammari said, adding that the government is seeking to simplify administrative procedures, encourage partnerships, and create a more flexible environment for new projects.

“Syria today is not what it was during the war years,” he said. “There are major opportunities in electricity, energy, industry, real estate, and services, and the state is working to create the right conditions to attract investors.”

Al-Shammari acknowledged, however, that sanctions, banking restrictions, and difficulties with financial transfers remain major obstacles for companies and businessmen considering work in Syria.

Lebanese businessman Raouf Abou Zaki, who works in energy and real estate development, told The Media Line that Syria represents “one of the most important long-term investment opportunities in the region.”

According to Abou Zaki, investors who enter post-conflict markets early are often positioned to benefit most if stability improves.

Whoever waits until Syria becomes fully stable will enter too late

“Whoever waits until Syria becomes fully stable will enter too late,” he said.

He said the scale of destruction has created demand across almost every major sector, including electricity, construction, logistics, services, and technology. Lower operating costs and depressed real estate prices, he added, could offer investors a cheaper entry point than in more developed Arab markets.

Abou Zaki said Gulf businessmen have begun studying potential projects in solar energy, real estate, light industry, logistics, and services, though many remain cautious because of sanctions, financing obstacles, and uncertainty over Syria’s political and legal environment.

A Syrian businessman familiar with the market told The Media Line that the growing optimism does not fully reflect conditions on the ground. He said the issue is not whether Syria has economic opportunities, but whether investors can operate in a clear and reliable administrative environment.

He pointed to bureaucracy, slow procedures, weak banking infrastructure, difficulties in financial transfers, and legal ambiguity in some sectors as major concerns. Many Arab businessmen, he said, are monitoring Syria closely but prefer to wait for greater clarity before entering directly.

That caution remains central to Syria’s investment story. The country may offer one of the Middle East’s largest reconstruction markets, but it also carries some of the region’s most serious investment risks. Damaged infrastructure, limited financing, unresolved sanctions exposure, weak governance, fragile institutions, and incomplete security continue to complicate any long-term economic recovery.

For now, Syria sits between two realities: a country still burdened by war, sanctions, institutional collapse, and political risk, and a potential reconstruction market drawing renewed attention from governments, investors, and companies seeking an early position in the postwar economy. The opportunity is real, but so is the danger. In Syria, rebuilding will not be only about contracts and capital; it will also be about power, legitimacy, and who gets to shape the country after years of destruction.