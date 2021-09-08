Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Role in Afghanistan Would Boost Turkey’s Diplomatic Power, Analysts Say
A view from a welcoming ceremony held for the flight crews tasked in Afghanistan evacuation, at the 12th Air Transportation Main Base Command in Kayseri, Turkey on Sept. 1, 2021. (Mustafa Murat Kaynak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Top Stories
Turkey
Afghanistan
Taliban
Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Role in Afghanistan Would Boost Turkey’s Diplomatic Power, Analysts Say

Kristina Jovanovski
09/08/2021

Ankara has been trying to mend ties with the US amid a struggling economy

Turkey is attempting to establish a role in Afghanistan to use as diplomatic leverage with the US, analysts tell The Media Line, as officials say Ankara is in talks with the Taliban to reopen Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Turkey and its close ally Qatar have emerged as key players with access to the militant group at a time when Ankara’s standing with its NATO allies has weakened.

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was “working closely with our partners Qatar and Turkey to help get the airport in Kabul up and running as quickly as possible.”

Turkey had been planning for months on leading security at the airport after America pulled its troops out, and it raised the prospect of doing so during a high-profile meeting between US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in June.

Qatar said on Thursday that it was in talks, alongside Turkey, with the Taliban to help reopen the Kabul airport.

The Taliban seized control of it on August 15 when US troops left the country after a chaotic evacuation effort.

Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Istanbul’s Sabancı University, said Turkey is trying to show its NATO partners, especially to US, the benefits of having a Muslim-majority country in the military alliance.

He added, however, that if Ankara appeases the Taliban to too great an extent, it risks being seen as less of a partner to the West.

“It will only confirm that Turkey is really becoming an Islamic actor,” Esen said. “They [would] further expand the gap between Turkey and its other NATO allies.”

Ties between Ankara and its Western partners, especially the US, have deteriorated for years.

At their lowest point, Washington placed sanctions on Turkey for its detention of an American pastor that led to the lira free falling and an economic crisis that contributed to major losses for Erdoğan’s party in local elections.

More recently, the US implemented sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

Esen said Turkey wants to be involved in Afghanistan for domestic reasons as well.

Reconstruction of the country could lead to lucrative contracts for Turkey, whose economy has significantly deteriorated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Ankara’s presence in Afghanistan might increase stability in the country and consequently reduce the number of civilians fleeing.

Turkey hosts more than four million refugees, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

There has been tension in recent years between refugees and locals, which has put pressure on Erdoğan.

During a joint press conference with his German counterpart in Antalya on August 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, “It is out of the question for us to take an additional refugee burden.”

Ryan Bohl, a Middle East analyst with the Stratfor geopolitical intelligence firm, said the Taliban pose challenges to Turkey’s plan, as shown by their seeming unwillingness to have foreign troops on the ground, which would limit how big of a role Ankara would play.

He said Turkey’s chances of success will largely depend on whether the Taliban will actually change from their past behavior and genuinely seek international recognition.

“As long as the Taliban are pushing along the moderate path, then Washington would see this as a useful role for Turkey,” Bohl said.

The war in Afghanistan started nearly 20 years ago because the Taliban would not hand over Osama bin Laden, who the US said masterminded the September 11 attacks.

Such protection for terrorist groups would need to stop, Bohl said, for the US to see a benefit in Turkey having a role in the country, but Washington will push Ankara to distance itself if the Taliban return to their previous behavior.

“That is an opportunity for Turkey,” he said.

“[But] if the Taliban revert to type or if factions within the Taliban, the hard-liner ones, start to make more of a power play to control more of the country or they agitate against any kind of foreign presence, then for Turkey this could be something that potentially might not necessarily be a disaster but [which] doesn’t go anywhere,” Bohl said.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.