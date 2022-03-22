Romania Welcomes Ukrainian Refugees as Millions Flee War (VIDEO REPORT)

The Media Line reports on the refugee crisis from Siret and Suceava, located near the border with Ukraine in northeast Romania

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing a brutal Russian invasion of their country have poured in to Romania through the Siret border crossing in the northeast of the country in recent weeks.

So far, more than 3.5 million people have left Ukraine since the war first erupted last month, according to United Nations figures released on Tuesday. The crisis has resulted in several East European nations scrambling to provide the refugees with shelter, care and even employment.

Many have entered the neighboring country of Romania in their exodus from Ukraine as they make their way to Western Europe or other destinations. The Romanian border areas have rapidly responded to the crisis by putting up makeshift shelters and offering free food, medical care and transportation for the new arrivals.

The Media Line visited the Siret border crossing and the nearby city of Suceava, and spoke with several refugees about their experiences.