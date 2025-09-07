Saudi-UAE Meeting Sets Stage for Arab ‘Anchor and Compass’ Ahead of UN Palestine Conference

Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed met in Riyadh to forge a common stance on annexation and Gaza aid before a crucial UN gathering

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in Riyadh last Wednesday for high-level talks with senior security, defense, and foreign affairs officials, focusing on Palestine and regional stability. Their discussions, held just days before the UN Palestine Conference, were designed to align Arab positions against Israeli annexation plans in the West Bank and to reinforce coordination on humanitarian relief for Gaza. The meeting, which drew international attention, set the stage for a more unified Arab stance on Palestine as leaders prepare for a critical debate at the UN.

The session comes as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich pushes new annexation proposals, including plans for construction in the sensitive E1 corridor and a broader blueprint that would extend Israeli sovereignty over much of the West Bank. Arab leaders have warned such steps would cross a red line. The UN gathering will also address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where UNRWA operations remain under strain and aid convoys face continued restrictions. For Arab states, the conference is a test of whether they can project unity while navigating competing pressures from Washington, Brussels, and Beijing.

“The Saudi-UAE meeting opens the door for a more cohesive Arab position at the UN,” Abdulaziz Bqish Alshaaba, a Saudi political analyst, told The Media Line. “The focus will likely be on two main points: rejecting any unilateral annexation moves and pushing for an organized humanitarian track to ease civilian suffering. This gives the Arab bloc clearer leverage with international actors.”

He stressed that the humanitarian dimension is not just rhetorical. “We are hearing serious discussions about how to operationalize relief: whether through structured aid corridors, reinforcing UNRWA with Arab backing, or creating an Arab-led framework that ensures aid delivery is not politicized. These kinds of proposals could give the Arab bloc credibility at the UN,” he noted.

Framing the meeting in the context of shifting Arab power centers, Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi, a Saudi academic and writer, said: “After World War II, the center of gravity of the Arab world has been the ‘Arab Quartet’: Riyadh, Baghdad, Damascus, and Cairo. Because of internal as well as external factors, the Arabian Gulf as a bloc has replaced Baghdad, Damascus, and Cairo in their partnership with Riyadh. In this context, the Saudi-Emirati meeting is not just about shaping the Arab bloc’s negotiating strategy but also protecting Arab security, such as defending Jordan and Egypt and providing them with the support they need to withstand the immense level of pressure from Israel and the West.”

The Riyadh-Abu Dhabi axis has become increasingly central in shaping collective Arab positions. “When Riyadh and Abu Dhabi see eye to eye, most Arab and Muslim-majority capitals tend to follow suit,” Alshaaba said. “This bilateral axis has become something of a driver for collective positions, especially on sensitive issues like Palestine.”

Riyadh’s broader historical and strategic influence was also emphasized. “For civilizational, cultural, historical, political, and economic reasons, Riyadh is the center of the Arab and Islamic worlds. It has the largest economy in the MENA region and the most influential network of strategic partnerships. Hence, Riyadh has a considerable influence on the positions of other Arab and Muslim-majority countries heading into the conference. Abu Dhabi’s role is essential and an added value to that,” Almarzoqi explained.

The symbolism of the meeting has been widely noted, though analysts insist it goes further. “The meeting carries strong symbolism of solidarity, but it is also practical,” Alshaaba said.

“I certainly see it as a platform to coordinate concrete initiatives,” Almarzoqi added.

Saudi Arabia’s role is central, though analysts describe it differently. Alshaaba underscored Riyadh’s dual-track strategy: “Saudi Arabia has historically been the architect of the Arab Peace Initiative. Today, it seeks to balance its wider regional agenda—including discussions around normalization—with maintaining centrality on the Palestinian file. The engagement with the UAE fits within this effort to construct a shared Arab ceiling.”

For Almarzoqi, the issue extends beyond centrality. “It is not ‘Saudi Arabia’s central role.’ Saudi Arabia is the leader of the Arab and Islamic worlds and hence the leader in these issues,” he said. “Riyadh’s position is that the genocidal and apartheid regime of Israel, which is aided, abetted, and protected by the West, cannot and must not isolate its occupation in Palestine, its starvation policy in Gaza, as well as its project of annexation in the West Bank from the security of the region. This security is an indivisible whole. Alignment with Abu Dhabi and other Arab capitals on this point is essential,” he added.

The UN conference is also expected to reveal divisions within the Arab camp. “Divergences are expected: some states are more open to normalization, others focus on humanitarian aspects, and still others on principle-based resistance,” Alshaaba said. “Saudi-Emirati coordination provides a reference point to minimize these gaps and highlight a common denominator.”

Unity will also be tested by outside pressure. “The main challenge is Western efforts to divide the Arab world’s position by exploiting economic ties. Another challenge is the US and German campaign to thwart any effort to defend Palestinians against what is happening. A third challenge is the hypocrisy and double standard in the application of international law—one can compare Ukraine to Palestine—and the paralysis of the United Nations,” Almarzoqi warned.

The international dimension is likely to prove decisive. “The US will likely see the coordination as useful but will be cautious if the language hardens against annexation,” Alshaaba explained. “The EU may use this Arab unity to bolster momentum for recognizing a Palestinian state. China, meanwhile, is likely to welcome a unified Arab front as reinforcing its own role in multilateral diplomacy,” he added.

Moral and geopolitical contrasts are also in play. “Many countries in the West, led by the US, will go to great lengths to try to deny the Palestinians their most basic human rights: the right to life, to human dignity, and to self-determination,” Almarzoqi said. “In contrast to Western hypocrisy and double standards, China is in support of these rights. Palestine has become the leading global issue of human rights. It has become the defining line that separates barbarism from humanity. Western governments are on the wrong side of that line,” he added.

As Arab leaders prepare for the UN stage, the Saudi-UAE partnership is likely to serve as both anchor and compass. Whether this coordination translates into concrete outcomes—such as unified draft resolutions, stronger humanitarian frameworks, or a clearer Arab vision—will shape the tenor of the debate.

For now, the Riyadh meeting has signaled that Arab capitals, despite their differences, are seeking a common denominator. The UN conference will test how durable that consensus proves under the weight of international diplomacy.