Shavuot: Wheat Harvest, Sinai, and Cheesecake, Oh My!

The holiday links a 49-day biblical count with later traditions of all-night study, the Book of Ruth, conversion, and Israel’s exuberant dairy-table culture

Shavuot is one of Judaism’s three biblical pilgrimage festivals, but it is also the holiday whose meaning changed most dramatically over time. In the Torah, Shavuot is an agricultural festival: the wheat harvest, the offering of first fruits, and the celebration that comes after a 49-day count beginning during Passover. In later Jewish tradition, it became the festival of the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai. In modern Israel, it is all of that—and also a national dairy showcase, when supermarkets become shrines to cheese, bakeries compete over cheesecakes, and newspapers suddenly remember they have recipe sections.

The name Shavuot means “weeks.” The holiday comes after a “week of weeks”: seven full weeks counted from the beginning of the barley harvest season during Passover. Leviticus 23 commands the Israelites to count seven complete weeks from the day of the Omer offering and then celebrate on the 50th day. Deuteronomy 16 similarly speaks of counting seven weeks from the time the sickle is first put to the standing grain. That is why Shavuot is also known in English as the Festival of Weeks. It is the Jewish Pentecost, from the Greek word for “fiftieth,” though in Jewish usage the Hebrew name keeps the focus on the seven-week count.

That count is known as Sefirat HaOmer, the Counting of the Omer. An omer was a biblical measure of grain, and the Omer offering marked the new barley harvest. For seven weeks, Jews count each day, beginning on the second night of Passover and continuing until Shavuot. In agricultural terms, the count links the barley harvest of Passover to the wheat harvest of Shavuot. In religious terms, later tradition transformed those seven weeks into a period of spiritual preparation: from liberation in Egypt to covenant at Sinai. Freedom, in this reading, is not complete until it becomes responsibility.

The Torah itself does not explicitly say that Shavuot commemorates the giving of the Torah. That may surprise many Jews, because in synagogue liturgy, Shavuot is called zman matan Torateinu, “the season of the giving of our Torah.” Biblically, though, the holiday is framed as a harvest festival and a day of sacred assembly. Exodus calls it the Festival of Harvest; Deuteronomy describes it as the Festival of Weeks; Numbers lists its sacrificial offerings. Sinai is not named as the reason for the festival.

The association with Sinai comes from chronology and rabbinic tradition. The Israelites leave Egypt in the middle of the month of Nisan. Exodus 19 says they arrive in the wilderness of Sinai in the third month after leaving Egypt. Rabbinic tradition then works through the dates of the Exodus journey and concludes that the revelation at Sinai took place at the beginning of Sivan, around the same time as Shavuot. The Talmud records a dispute: the sages say the Ten Commandments were given on the sixth of Sivan, while Rabbi Yose says the seventh. Either way, rabbinic Judaism came to identify Shavuot not only with wheat and first fruits, but with the moment Israel received the Torah.

That shift gave the holiday a new center of gravity. Shavuot became not only a celebration of what grows from the earth, but of what was revealed from heaven. The agricultural festival of harvest became the covenantal festival of Torah. The two meanings never entirely displaced each other. They sit together: bread and revelation, grain and law, land and learning.

One of the best-known Shavuot customs is staying up all night studying Torah, known as Tikkun Leil Shavuot. In many communities, the night is filled with Torah classes, lectures, study sessions, text learning, singing, and discussion. The custom has roots in kabbalistic tradition and developed strongly in Safed in the 16th century. A common explanation says that the all-night study repairs the failure of the Israelites, who, according to midrash, slept late before the revelation at Sinai and had to be awakened by Moses. Whether taken literally or not, the symbolism is clear: on the night before receiving the Torah, Jews try to be awake, alert, and ready.

In Israel, this custom has become a major cultural event, not limited to yeshivas or strictly Orthodox settings. Synagogues, community centers, secular cultural institutions, universities, neighborhood groups, and city halls host all-night learning programs. The subjects may range from Talmud and Bible to Israeli identity, ethics, politics, literature, philosophy, music, and current affairs. In some places, the night feels like a religious study marathon; in others, like a public festival of Jewish culture. Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, kibbutzim, and small towns all have their versions. By dawn, the ambitious make their way to morning prayers; the less heroic make their way to coffee. Both are understandable.

Your people shall be my people, and your God my God

Shavuot is also linked to converts and conversion, largely through the Book of Ruth, which is traditionally read on the holiday. Ruth is a Moabite woman who follows her Israelite mother-in-law Naomi back to Bethlehem after the death of their husbands. Her declaration—“your people shall be my people, and your God my God”—became the classic biblical model of joining the Jewish people. The story takes place during the barley and wheat harvests, making it seasonally appropriate for Shavuot. It also ends with Ruth becoming the great-grandmother of King David, placing a convert at the root of Israel’s royal line.

The connection runs deeper than Ruth alone. At Sinai, the Israelites themselves entered into covenant. Rabbinic and later Jewish thought sometimes describes that moment as a kind of collective conversion: the people accepted the Torah and became bound by its commandments. Shavuot, then, is not only about one convert named Ruth. It is about the Jewish people’s own act of covenantal self-definition. Ruth’s story gives that idea a human face: loyalty, vulnerability, harvest fields, kindness, law, and belonging.

…honey and milk are under your tongue…

Then there is the dairy. Shavuot is the holiday of Torah, harvest, and—at least in the modern Jewish stomach—cheesecake. The custom of eating dairy foods has several explanations. One is symbolic: Torah is compared to nourishing sweetness. Song of Songs says, “honey and milk are under your tongue,” a verse rabbinic tradition applies to Torah. The promised land is also described as “flowing with milk and honey,” so dairy foods evoke both Torah and the land’s abundance.

Another explanation is legal and narrative. When the Israelites received the Torah, they also received the laws of kosher slaughter and food preparation. According to this tradition, their existing meat and utensils were no longer usable without proper preparation, and because the revelation occurred on Shabbat, they could not immediately slaughter animals or kasher their vessels. So they ate dairy. This explanation is later and homiletic, but it stuck because it elegantly connects Sinai, law, and menu planning—a very Jewish achievement.

There are other traditional reasons as well. Some note that the Hebrew word for milk, chalav, has the numerical value of 40, recalling the 40 days Moses spent on Mount Sinai. Others connect dairy and meat meals to the two loaves offered in the Temple on Shavuot. As with many Jewish food customs, the explanations multiplied after the appetite had already voted.

In Israel, the dairy side of Shavuot has become enormous. Weeks before the holiday, supermarket chains advertise cheeses, yogurts, cream, butter, and specialty dairy products. Newspapers and websites publish Shavuot recipe spreads. Bakeries push cheesecakes with the seriousness usually reserved for coalition negotiations. Families plan dairy meals built around quiches, lasagna, bourekas, blintzes, salads, pastas, and expensive cakes with more layers than a Talmudic argument. For secular Israelis, Shavuot may be less about all-night Torah study and more about white clothing, kibbutz harvest ceremonies, children carrying baskets, and a table heavy with dairy food.

That modern Israeli version is not a betrayal of the older meanings. It is one more layer. Shavuot has always been a holiday of layers: harvest, first fruits, pilgrimage, Torah, covenant, Ruth, conversion, learning, milk, honey, and cheesecake. Its genius lies in the way those meanings do not cancel one another. The wheat harvest gave the holiday its biblical body. Sinai gave it its soul. Ruth gave it a story. The all-night study gave it a practice. The dairy meal gave it flavor.

Shavuot begins with a count. Seven weeks, 49 days, from Passover to the edge of revelation. It asks a simple question that is not simple at all: Once a people has been freed, what will it do with that freedom? The traditional Jewish answer is Torah, covenant, responsibility, memory, and community. Also, apparently, cheesecake.