Sister of Last Israeli Hostage: ‘Rallies Give Us Strength’ as Square May Empty

Organizers say the weekly gatherings may be nearing their end as only two hostages, both killed on October 7, remain in Gaza

Several thousand people gathered on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square for what organizers said could be the final rally in its current format. Although the broader war ended under the framework advanced by President Donald Trump, two hostages killed on Oct. 7—Israeli police officer Ran Gvili and Thai agricultural worker Sudthisak Rinthalak—have not yet been returned. Families of the remaining captives insisted that the process cannot be considered complete until both men come home.

The square, which has hosted weekly gatherings for more than two years, began filling steadily well before the speeches. Families of murdered and returned hostages stood among supporters who have been attending since the earliest days of the war. The crowd was large, though the atmosphere was more subdued than at earlier rallies, reflecting both a degree of fatigue and the sense that the movement is approaching its final stage.

Itzik Gvili took the stage accompanied by his family. They stood together as he described Ran’s actions on Oct. 7, recalling the role of police officers and Border Police fighters in protecting civilians across the south. “Fifty-eight police officers and Border Police fighters gave their lives to defend Israeli citizens. One of them was my son, Israeli hero Ran Gvili,” he said.

Gvili called on international mediators to ensure that the return of the final two hostages remains a binding part of the postwar process. “There is no next phase, and there is no day after in Gaza, before Ran comes home,” he said. He added that Hamas has claimed to search for the bodies, but that “we do not see progress, and this must stop.” The family remained on stage briefly after the speech as the crowd applauded.

Throughout the evening, the hosts returned to the story of Sudthisak Rinthalak, the Thai agricultural worker who lived in Israel for several years to support his elderly parents. Speakers noted the heavy toll borne by Thai communities on Oct. 7 and stressed that Israel must ensure that Sudthisak is returned to his family with dignity. His name was mentioned repeatedly, highlighting the event’s focus on the final two hostages rather than on the broader group previously held in Gaza.

Ran’s younger sister, Shira Gvili, spoke with The Media Line about the experience of standing in Hostages Square for 785 days and what it has meant for her family. She introduced herself quietly, describing her brother as “the best person in the world,” someone who combined a gentle personality with a strong sense of responsibility. “He is a hero. He is the best brother. He protects everyone. He is kind, he is loving, and I miss him very, very much,” she said. According to her, what drove Ran to respond on Oct. 7 was not only training but character. “What brought him there was his good heart. He wanted to help as much as he could and to save whoever could be saved. He understood where he was going and the danger. None of us expected this ending, but this is part of who he was.”

She spoke briefly about her family background, noting that service and public duty were familiar themes at home. Ran had entered the police out of conviction, she said, and had been proud of his role. She did not elaborate further but described a family shaped by shared expectations of responsibility and service.

Asked about the sight of thousands of people continuing to fill the square even though Ran is now the last Israeli hostage still held in Gaza, she paused before answering. “The strength in my body, I cannot describe it,” she said. “These Saturdays when we come here give us the strength to continue fighting and to get up in the morning. The hugs we receive here, the people standing with us, that is what really lifts us. You can give interviews and speak to the media, but seeing your people face to face, that is what helps us the most.”

Shira said the family remains in regular contact with officials. “They update us with whatever they can, and that is what we have,” she noted. She confirmed that they are also in touch with American officials and that several meetings have taken place. “We met with White House envoy Brett McGurk several times. He is very kind. They are doing everything they can to bring Ran home,” she said. She added that her parents met with the US ambassador on Friday morning and described the meeting as “very good,” emphasizing that the engagement from both governments has remained steady. “We do not feel they have taken their foot off the gas—not from the Israeli side, not from the Americans, not from anyone.”

She returned repeatedly to the theme of public presence, saying that the continued turnout in Hostages Square has given the family a sense of not being alone in the long, painful process. “People think it is a small thing to come here, but it is not,” she said. “It is what keeps us going.”

Ayelet Goldin, sister of Lt. Hadar Goldin, spoke earlier in the evening. She told the audience that “Israeli society returned Hadar,” emphasizing the public pressure that, according to her, pushed senior officials to prioritize the recovery of all hostages, alive and dead. She said the same determination must now apply to Ran and Sudthisak. “There is no scenario in which they do not come back,” she insisted. Goldin said that the families’ efforts over the past two years demonstrated how deeply the issue had entered the national consciousness.

Eyal Eshel, father of Sgt. Roni Eshel, who was killed at Nahal Oz on Oct. 7, followed with pointed criticism of the government’s handling of the aftermath. He said that each day without the return of the last two hostages is “a national disgrace.” He argued that avoiding a full state commission of inquiry undermines trust and prevents the country from learning the necessary lessons. “Without truth, there is no healing. Without accountability, there is no leadership. And without justice, we have no country,” he said.

The only English-language speech came from Jon Polin, father of the late Hersh Goldberg-Polin. He expressed condolences to the Or family and addressed the families of Ran and Sudthisak directly. “We are all still with you, until Ran and Sudthisak come home,” he said. Referring to the length of the struggle, he added that “for 785 days, by continuing to show up, all of your legs have been praying.” His remarks centered on honesty, responsibility, and the need for national reflection.

When the formal speeches ended, the crowd dispersed slowly. Small groups remained in different corners of the square, speaking quietly or standing with the photographs of Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak. Unlike the early months of the war, there were no large coordinated displays or oversized posters. Most people carried a single portrait of the two remaining hostages, held simply in hand.

A few attendees moved toward the upright piano near the plaza’s center. Several people gathered around it and played or sang well-known Israeli songs linked to peace and hope. The singing was informal and unamplified, drawing a modest circle of listeners rather than a large crowd.

If this rally does mark the end of the weekly gatherings in their current form, it concluded without a dramatic finale. Instead, the final moments consisted of individuals holding the same two photographs that defined the evening, a few familiar melodies, and a shared understanding that the commitment to bring Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak home continues. The war has ended, but for the families who stood in Hostages Square on Saturday night, the struggle continues—as it was chanted through the night, “until the last hostage.”