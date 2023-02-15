Sliver of Hope for Eased Tensions as Israel’s President Mediates on Judicial Reforms

Isaac Herzog, who called on Sunday in a nationally televised speech for dialogue on the controversial judicial reforms, has been meeting with political leaders to push his compromise proposal

In a potential shift in the position of coalition lawmakers, Israel’s government withdrew some of the bills that are part of its planned judicial overhaul from the parliament’s agenda.

The government’s controversial judicial reform plan aims to give lawmakers substantially more control over the country’s High Court of Justice.

The measures, which passed first readings on Monday, have provoked widespread criticism and charges that they would give the legislative branch nearly unchecked authority.

The plans giving right-wing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu greater power to appoint judges and weakening the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down legislation or rule against the executive have sparked angry demonstrations across Israel for weeks.

On Monday, close to 100,000 protesters filled the streets outside the Israeli Parliament building known as the Knesset in Jerusalem with banners reading “Save Israeli Democracy” and “The Whole World is Watching.”

On Saturday night, another massive protest took place in Tel Aviv with nearly 150,000 protesters gathering in the coastal city, marking the sixth consecutive Saturday protest.

Yaron, who drove an hour to attend the demonstration on Saturday, told The Media Line that he is “very concerned about what’s going to be with my beloved country.”

“Just 75 years after independence and nobody can be sure that we are going to keep being an independent and democratic country anymore,” Yaron lamented.

He called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to intervene.

“I expect from our president to be more active not to let them do it,” he said.

Herzog met with Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid Party, and separately with the leader of the centrist National Unity party, Benny Gantz, in Jerusalem,on Tuesday to discuss his urgent call for compromise on the government’s controversial push to overhaul the judiciary. He also met with Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee from the right-wing Religious Zionist Party, who has single-mindedly worked to bring the legislation to a vote in the Knesset plenum.

Herzog made an impassioned plea in a nationally televised address Sunday for dialogue and compromise over the controversial judicial reforms, laying out a five-point plan he said could be the basis for such an effort.

“Gantz has behaved more responsibly, that seems to indicate willingness to find some sort of compromise which will cool down the environment,” according to Professor Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

He also said that there appears to be a “willingness” on the part of Netanyahu’s Likud party “to discuss and make amendments for suggested reforms.”

Professor Jonathan Rynhold, head of the Department of Political Studies at Bar-Ilan University, told The Media Line that Herzog can help alleviate tensions, but the prime minister is still in charge.

“The most important player is Prime Minister Netanyahu. Although the (Supreme) Court has forbidden him from being involved in anything to do with all reforms, he’s obviously discussing it with the ministers involved. And if he signals to them that he is willing to go along with a compromise along the lines proposed by Herzog, it will happen,” according to Rynhold.

“Without his tacit support at the minimum, or active support at the maximum, it can’t happen, it won’t happen,” Rynhold added.

He says Netanyahu can take action to cool the tension.

“There are two ways to do that,” according to Rynhold. One way is by initiating the compromise. Or, he said, “the situation deteriorates more and under those kind of pressures he will give the green light to make some kind of a compromise.”

Some may argue that Netanyahu is risking the collapse of his government if he forces a compromise on his ministers and coalition; not so, says Rynhold.

That’s because any compromise that he tells his government to sign on to has to be something that his coalition partners are “prepared to live with. Even the leaders of the revolution have said they are willing to make some kind of a compromise,” he said.

Inbar told The Media Line that he believes Herzog has the best chance to steer the ship toward calmer waters.

“The president is the right person in the right place. He has good relations with everybody. He’s trusted to some extent by the opposition,” Inbar said.

“I think also there’s a greater awareness within the Likud leadership that legal reform has got out of control,” he said.

Critics say the plans risk destroying democratic checks and balances and isolating Israel internationally by weakening the judicial system, handing unrestrained authority to the executive, and endangering human rights and civil liberties.

The growing international pressure is going to make Netanyahu cautious and may force him to act, according to Rynhold.

“Direct statements by foreign politicians have very little impact. However, the sense that it may lead companies to divest from Israel – to take their money out of Israel, and might lead to wider loss of political support, particularly in the US among mainstream people – like Alan Dershowitz, or when Brett Stephens (of the New York Times) does it, that’s certainly going to have an impact,” Rynhold said.

“I doubt very much the ability of the international community to play a role. I don’t think that the Israeli government will go for that,” Inbar added.

The controversial judicial reform has caused great backlash, including the strike called on Monday that was accompanied by a massive protest that paralyzed many sectors the country. Organizers have called for another strike and mass protest in front of the Knesset again for this coming Monday.