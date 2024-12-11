Syrian Opposition Leader Reacts to Netanyahu’s Strikes on Syria

Leaked documents suggest collaboration between Israel and Syria's former defense minister on targeting Iranian positions

Following the collapse of the Syrian regime and the reported flight of Bashar Assad to Moscow, opposition factions have taken control of Damascus. In response, Israel has launched dozens of focused airstrikes on military sites throughout Syria to prevent sensitive weapons from reaching groups it considers threats and to protect its borders.

Israel’s advance in the provinces of Suwayda and Quneitra has effectively ended the previous disengagement agreement with Syria. According to Israeli officials, these operations are intended to keep advanced weaponry out of opposition hands and ensure no hostile factions gain the upper hand.

The Israeli Air Force has targeted a range of weaponry, including Scud and cruise missiles, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (commonly known as drones), combat aircraft, attack helicopters, radars, tanks, and aircraft hangars. According to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, “Operation Arrow of Bashan” holds significant military and political importance for Israel. Adraee stated that the campaign has destroyed over 70% of Syria’s military capabilities.

Israel also struck two Syrian naval sites in the ports of Mina Al-Bayda and Latakia, where 15 naval vessels were docked. In recent days, more than 350 Israeli airstrikes have targeted Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia, and Palmyra.

Ahmad Al-Dalati, a leader in the joint operations administration of the opposition factions now controlling Syria, told The Media Line that these factions had secured all military facilities they seized following the fall of Assad’s regime. Al-Dalati said the Israeli strikes focused on missile depots, scientific research centers, and naval vessels, calling such actions unacceptable. He disputed Israel’s claim that Iranian forces were still present at these sites.

The interim government, led by Ahmad Al-Bashir until March 2025, stresses its commitment to peace and neutrality. It aims for amicable relations with nations that have not contributed to Syrian bloodshed. This principle, officials say, will guide all future diplomatic moves.

Suleiman, a political researcher and adviser to the interim government, noted that both Israel and the new Syrian administration have incentives to avoid posing mutual threats. “Whether one likes or dislikes Israel, the fact remains that neither side wants to threaten the other,” he said.

Regarding Iran, the interim government is unlikely to pursue close ties. A source close to the administration told The Media Line that Syrians would not forget Iran’s involvement in their suffering, and genuine trust in Tehran remains highly improbable as long as Iran’s current regime endures.

Anti-Iran sentiment was apparent when opposition forces entered Damascus. While they safeguarded most foreign embassies, they targeted Iranian representations, tearing down portraits of Iranian leaders and vandalizing diplomatic facilities. This indicates that Iran’s influence in Syria has decisively receded, at least for now.

Leaked documents obtained by The Media Line reveal alleged collaboration between former Syrian Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli intermediaries via encrypted messaging apps. The documents claim that an Israeli agent identified as “Mousa” communicated with Assad’s regime, reportedly coordinating strikes on Iranian positions near Damascus and Aleppo.

Iran’s intervention in Syria since the start of the uprising helped bolster Assad’s regime but also made Syria a frequent target of Israeli strikes. This, in turn, has severely eroded Syria’s military capabilities.