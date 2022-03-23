Taliban Divided Over Goals, Including Education for Girls

The Taliban has again closed schools for girls in Afghanistan, leading to the formation of underground study groups

Shabnam, known as Ahmadi, a 12th grade student in Afghanistan, woke up grateful on Wednesday morning because she knew that, finally, she would be allowed to return to school after she and girls like her were banned from receiving an education ever since the Taliban took over the country in August.

Ahmadi described how she prepared herself for the first day of the new school year, dressed in clothes that covered her body and head according to the Islamist Taliban’s requirements. She put her headscarf on, and left her home happily to finally attend school.

When she arrived there, she saw Taliban members standing at the gate, preventing her and the other girls from going in.

“When we asked them why they were doing that, all they said was, ‘you’re not allowed in.’ Then we argued: ‘But you promised it, you made a promise even to the United Nations that you will allow girls to be educated at the beginning of the academic year,’” Ahmadi told The Media Line.

After banning girls from being educated since their takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban announced last week that for the start of the academic year on Wednesday, March 23, girls could return to school.

But on Wednesday, the Taliban administration announced that girls’ high schools will remain closed.

A notice from the Ministry of Education said that girls’ education will resume only when an educational plan is formulated according to Islamic law and Afghan culture.

“We inform all girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order,” the announcement said.

We have goals, we have dreams, and we have our own hopes for a bright future

“For me, what happened today was such a terrible event. Most of the girls were crying in front of the closed doors of their schools,” Ahmadi told The Media Line.

However, Ahmadi said that she, and many girls like her, won’t give up their future that easily.

“There are some people who are looking to meet in secret places for girls to be educated in small groups; there are already some WhatsApp groups organizing it,” Ahmadi said. “We don’t want to stop learning.”

“Me, myself, when the Taliban took the control of the country, I organized some English classes for Afghan girls. I decided by myself that I should serve the Afghan nation,” she added.

Ahmadi said that she is speaking for all of the Afghan women who are banned from exercising their rights. “We have goals, we have dreams, and we have our own hopes for a bright future,” she said.

“I’m speaking to you, but this is not only my voice; this is also the voice of millions of Afghan girls and women that I’m raising today. We will leave no stone unturned until we raise the voice of the Afghan women,” she said.

Dr. Arian Sharifi, a former Afghan government official, told The Media Line that it is important to realize that the Taliban’s ideology has not changed, and the fact that they are banning girls from school proves it.

“When they were in power in the 1990’s they had banned all girls from schools, universities and colleges, and they didn’t allow women to work outside of their home,” Sharifi said of the Taliban. “That ideological orientation is still there. It is not that the Taliban has completely transformed and over the last two decades were modernized,” he added.

Sharifi explained that some of the nuances that the Taliban have – at least publicly – talked about over the past several months since returning to power, have been said mainly due to international pressure. “They have just been using that as a tool of propaganda to get the world to eventually recognize it,” he said.

The Taliban announcement that girls would be allowed to access education, and its withdrawal at the last minute, highlights the chaotic and divided government under the Taliban, Sharifi said.

He explained that the Taliban has never acted in a unified manner. Rather, it has been an umbrella group consisting of a number of factions.

There are some major divides between the Taliban, Sharifi said. The first division is between the Quetta Shura faction, and the Haqqani network.

The Quetta Shura mainly consists of individuals from southern Afghanistan, and the Haqqani network is made up of individuals from the eastern part of the country.

During the first Taliban regime in the 1990s, the Haqqani joined the Taliban movement. However, they still retain their own distinct unit within the Taliban, even after two decades. The Haqqani were always separate but, at the same time, operate under the umbrella of the Taliban.

Most key Cabinet positions have been filled by the Haqqani because they were the fighters who took over Kabul on August 15, 2021 right after the fall of the former government. The Quetta Shura members came later, but that was, perhaps, a little too late.

Currently, the Interior Ministry, perhaps the most powerful government body inside the country, according to Sharifi, is led by Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani network. The head of intelligence, the education minister and the minister of mines also are Haqqani members.

In addition, the Haqqani have been and continue to be extremely close to Pakistan’s intelligence and security services. Since these Pakistan agencies have a great deal of influence over the Taliban, they have made sure that the Haqqani, who are their closest allies, are actually in key government positions within the Taliban regime.

Sharifi said that the division in the Taliban was visible in the early days after they took power in August, and that over the past several months it has been widening.

In fact, Sharifi said, “as we speak, right now, there is a major Taliban meeting going on in Kandahar under the leadership of their supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah (Akhundzad). The main agenda in that meeting is how to deal with the Haqqani as they have kind of monopolized power.”

That is not the only division within the Taliban. There are also various committees acting in parallel, Sharifi continued.

Among them are a political committee, a military committee, an intelligence committee and a finance committee.

Running a government cannot just happen with the force of an AK47; it requires education, it requires expertise, it requires technical capabilities, it requires good positive relations with the world. Things that the Taliban don’t currently possess.

Sharifi explained that there has always been a major division, and disagreement, between the political and the military committees.

“Most of the individuals on the political committee were those that were residing in Doha since 2014, who were traveling and engaging with the international community,” he said.

“They have a wider political view, a wider worldview, and they are more moderate,” Sharifi said of those on the political committee. “The military committee were the ones that were basically doing the fighting for two decades. They did not really travel much, they were not engaged with anybody else, they did not interface with Westerners, so they are more hard-line,” he also said.

Sharifi says there are other divisions within the Taliban rank and file.

“I’m getting these on a daily basis from inside Afghanistan; in some provinces, the police chief doesn’t take orders from the governor, and the governor doesn’t care about the police chief. It’s like an absolute chaotic bureaucratic system,” he said. “In fact, there is no system, it’s just a bureaucratic arrangement.”

Sharifi said the fact that some Taliban members announced that girls would be able to go to school and then, later on, that the girls were prevented from entering, has to do mainly with the divisions. He said that there’s no agreement or coordination between them.

However, he stressed that the education of girls is not the only issue. It goes further than that.

Even if girls are allowed to go to school, they won’t receive a real education since nothing is really functioning in the country right now, according to Sharifi. “They are not a functioning government, it doesn’t even closely resemble a government system; it’s just a bunch of fighters, a bunch of insurgents and terrorists who have taken over government functions,” he said.

“Now they’ve basically taken an entire nation as hostages. There are no funds, there’s no salaries paid to teachers or other government employees. Most government employees have actually been laid off, they’ve been told to just stay home until further notice, and that further notice has never come,” he said.

Sharifi believes that the actual solution is to have a power-sharing agreement. He believes that Afghanistan needs an inclusive government, in which the Taliban would also take part, but together with other people, especially the educated elite.

“Running a government cannot just happen with the force of an AK47; it requires education, it requires expertise, it requires technical capabilities, it requires good positive relations with the world. Things that the Taliban don’t currently possess,” Sharifi said.