Tel Aviv Residents Say ‘Hard to Make Ends Meet’ in Most Expensive City (VIDEO REPORT)

Many blame government for failing to address skyrocketing cost of living

Tel Aviv, long known for being Israel’s cultural and commercial capital, has now added a more dubious distinction.

The coastal city that is the heart of the country’s bustling high-tech sector was recently declared the most expensive city in the world to live in, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Worldwide Cost of Living index.

Tel Aviv beats cities including Paris, Hong Kong and New York in the annual ranking for the first time.

In the Hatikva Quarter, a working-class neighborhood in southeast Tel Aviv, many were unsurprised by the rankings.

“Everything here is expensive,” Sami, a baker who lives in the suburb of Jaffa, told The Media Line as he prepared pita bread in a large tabun oven. “Even bread has become expensive,” he said.

“All the prices are going up,” he added. “It’s very hard to make ends meet. I’m always in the hole. In fact, I never have any money left over at the end of the month. I don’t even know what being able to save money is like.”

Many blamed the government for failing to address the rising cost of living, arguing that officials appeared to be more concerned with keeping their political positions than with finding solutions to pressing issues.

Both Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s office as well as Israel’s Finance Ministry declined to comment when contacted by The Media Line.

“The government needs to wake up,” said Carmela, who was visiting Tel Aviv from the town of Zichron Yaakov. “Huldai has to tell landlords to lower the rents so that young couples can live here. Some were born in this city and are being forced to leave,” she added.

“It’s impossible to buy a house here in Tel Aviv,” noted Litani, a shopkeeper. “There is enough space but Tel Aviv is being turned into a city for the rich and it’s not for the working-class people you see in this neighborhood. It’s really too bad.”

As mounting inflation and supply chain issues are pushing up prices worldwide, some are struggling to scrape by on their meager earnings.

In Israel, above-average fertility rates, a lackluster education system and consumer complacency are driving Israel’s soaring cost of living, economists say.

Ohana, a resident of the Hatikva Quarter who is unemployed, said that he barely makes ends meet on his $1,000/month disability pay, which he receives from Israel’s Bituach Leumi, or National Social Security Institute.

“I spend about $32 each day and at the end of the month I have $30-$60 left in my pocket,” he told The Media Line. “Life is more expensive here but that’s because people here are living. You can find things here that don’t exist anywhere else: culture, beauty, scenery. Why else would tourists come here?”

With its central location, beaches and thriving nightlife, Tel Aviv has long been a draw for tourists and Israelis alike, especially those working in the high-tech sector.

However, many are concerned that their beloved city is on the verge of becoming a rich man’s paradise. On Rothschild Boulevard, one of the city’s most expensive streets, some waxed nostalgic for more affordable times.

“When we moved here 20 years ago, the city was much more welcoming to artists; rent was cheap, food was cheap, and life was good,” documentary filmmaker Avi Marzuk recounted to The Media Line. “Nowadays it’s nearly impossible to be an artist in Tel Aviv. Most live in the periphery of the city, in neighborhoods like Florentin or in the faraway parts of Jaffa,” he said.

“If you want to survive here, it’s incredibly difficult,” he added. “Many of my friends gave up and left the city.”

Israel’s housing prices have nearly doubled in the past decade, with Tel Aviv ranked the most expensive housing market in the country. In fact, as of this year, a four-room apartment in the city sells for roughly $1.3 million on average, according to the Israeli business news site Globes.

“I would like to live in this city but it’s just a dream,” Dalia, a resident of the nearby city of Rehovot, told The Media Line. “I know someone living in a one-bedroom apartment here that is paying $1,900 per month.”

Nevertheless, as costly as the coastal city has become, many long-time residents refuse to consider other options.

“I was born here and I won’t leave Tel Aviv,” coffee shop owner Binyamin said. “Tel Aviv is a special city and nobody owns it. It belongs to the people who live here and to the Israeli public. The mayor doesn’t own it and he can’t do whatever he wants: blocking off streets, giving out fines,” he continued.

“Tel Aviv is a beautiful city; there’s no other city like it,” he said.

