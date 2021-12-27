Tensions Rise in West Bank Between Palestinians and Settlers (Video Report)

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians has continued after an Israeli settler was killed and two others wounded in the West Bank more than a week ago as they were leaving Homesh, an illegal outpost that Israel officially pulled out of in 2005, but which is still the site of a Jewish religious seminary.

After an intense manhunt, the Israeli army arrested four suspects in the deadly shooting of Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old father of a toddler from the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron. The incident led to several apparent reprisal attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians.

Palestinian groups and activists have warned that Israel’s practices and settler “assaults” against Palestinians in the West Bank will lead to a new intifada, or uprising.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the current situation is “playing with fire” and it is “unacceptable and intolerable, and we will not allow it to continue.”