The Media Line Looks Back at 2020
Dear TML Readers,
As we come to the close of a tumultuous 2020, The Media Line reviews some of the key and best stories that our team of journalists on the ground throughout the Middle East brought you this year. We extensively covered how the region has coped with COVID-19, from lockdowns to quarantines, economic impact to medical treatments and vaccines. We, as an American agency, looked at the region’s accomplishments and ongoing conflicts, whether it be between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, or Iran and its proxies and the alliance of Western-oriented, mostly Sunni states. We exposed human rights violations and anti-Semitism, and delved into cybersecurity, technology, innovation, and environmental issues in depth.
As we enter 2021, we will be closely following the transition of the American administration and its role in the Middle East, Israel entering a fourth election in two years, Saudi Arabia’s vision toward 2030, Iran’s nuclear race, the Taliban’s regrouping, and much more.
Our students from our Press and Policy Program have lived up to the herculean challenge as the pandemic has changed the face of education worldwide.
We thank you, our loyal readers, for continuing to come to The Media Line for trusted news in context. We pride ourselves in sourcing our stories and bringing you narratives from voices on the streets, from Irbil to Jerusalem, Ramallah to Sanaa, Islamabad to Cairo. Wishing you a happy and healthy new year. Stay safe!
Felice Friedson
President and CEO
The Media Line
- The Trailblazing Jews of the UAE: Paving the Path Toward Peace
- EXCLUSIVE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to The Media Line: Partnering with Israel is Morally Right for Mideast Neighbors
- Despite Coronavirus, Mideast’s Wars Continue Unabated
- Palestinian Authority Slammed for Suppressing Dissent, Widespread Corruption
- Lebanon Could See Renewed Schism as it Confronts Financial Crisis
- The Media Line Investigates: Palestinian Workers Returning from Israel During COVID-19 Outbreak
- US, Taliban Sign Deal to Start Afghan Peace Talks, Draw-down of Foreign Forces
- Pakistan Court Overturns Conviction in Daniel Pearl Murder Case
- Bahraini Defense Cmte Chair to The Media Line: Biden Should End Iran’s ‘Interference’ in Arab Gulf States
- Emirati Minister Tells The Media Line: Abraham Fund Puts ‘Well-being of People First, Regardless of Creed or Identity’
