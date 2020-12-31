The Media Line Looks Back at 2020

Dear TML Readers,

As we come to the close of a tumultuous 2020, The Media Line reviews some of the key and best stories that our team of journalists on the ground throughout the Middle East brought you this year. We extensively covered how the region has coped with COVID-19, from lockdowns to quarantines, economic impact to medical treatments and vaccines. We, as an American agency, looked at the region’s accomplishments and ongoing conflicts, whether it be between the Palestinian Authority and Israel, or Iran and its proxies and the alliance of Western-oriented, mostly Sunni states. We exposed human rights violations and anti-Semitism, and delved into cybersecurity, technology, innovation, and environmental issues in depth.

As we enter 2021, we will be closely following the transition of the American administration and its role in the Middle East, Israel entering a fourth election in two years, Saudi Arabia’s vision toward 2030, Iran’s nuclear race, the Taliban’s regrouping, and much more.

Our students from our Press and Policy Program have lived up to the herculean challenge as the pandemic has changed the face of education worldwide.

We thank you, our loyal readers, for continuing to come to The Media Line for trusted news in context. We pride ourselves in sourcing our stories and bringing you narratives from voices on the streets, from Irbil to Jerusalem, Ramallah to Sanaa, Islamabad to Cairo. Wishing you a happy and healthy new year. Stay safe!

Felice Friedson

President and CEO

The Media Line

Carla Michelle Warren, Student Journalist, University of Houston '14

Philip Rapaport, Student Journalist, University of Michigan '14