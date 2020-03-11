Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s minister of energy, arrives for a meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna last Friday. (Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio
Top Stories
Saudi Arabia
Russia
oil production
oil prices
OPEC
Economy
coronavirus

The Saudi-Russian Oil War (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
03/11/2020

The Media Line speaks with London-based analyst Iman Nasseri to understand cause and – perhaps more important – effect

Saudi Arabia and Russia are at war of sorts. They had teamed up on oil production, and thus prices, in light of US shale output, but when Riyadh wanted to cut production to keep prices stable in light of a nosedive in demand, partly due to coronavirus, Moscow did not.

So the Saudis announced they would go it alone, increasing production and thus lowering prices big time, something it knows Russia cannot afford.

To learn more about what this means, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at the Facts Global Energy Group, a London-based consultancy.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.