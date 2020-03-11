The Saudi-Russian Oil War (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with London-based analyst Iman Nasseri to understand cause and – perhaps more important – effect

Saudi Arabia and Russia are at war of sorts. They had teamed up on oil production, and thus prices, in light of US shale output, but when Riyadh wanted to cut production to keep prices stable in light of a nosedive in demand, partly due to coronavirus, Moscow did not.

So the Saudis announced they would go it alone, increasing production and thus lowering prices big time, something it knows Russia cannot afford.

To learn more about what this means, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at the Facts Global Energy Group, a London-based consultancy.