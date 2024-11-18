‘The Sound of Generators Is Now the Sound of War’: Russia’s Largest Combined Attack in Months Targets Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Over 120 missiles and 90 drones launched in a coordinated strike devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure. Are these energy attacks part of Russia’s ongoing strategy to undermine Ukraine’s resilience and push for political concessions?

In the early hours of November 17, Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone strike across Ukraine, targeting critical infrastructure in a major escalation of the ongoing war. It was the first large-scale assault of its kind since August, resulting in five deaths and widespread emergency power outages. Ukrainian officials described it as one of the most extensive attacks since the conflict began. Kyiv’s military administration reported air raid alerts in the capital lasting approximately five hours, illustrating the intensity of the assault.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the strike, noting that Russian forces deployed around 120 missiles and 90 drones. “A massive combined strike across all regions of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram, referencing advanced weaponry, including 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, 9K720 Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, and Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian media reported that, according to preliminary data, the air force’s radio-technical troops detected and tracked 210 aerial targets, including 120 missiles and 90 drones, of which 144 were intercepted. While Ukrainian air defenses performed admirably, continued attacks on critical infrastructure pose significant challenges to the nation’s resilience.

Military expert David Sharp told The Media Line that the strike was one of the most complex assaults so far. “The attack was one of the most combined we’ve seen. First, drones were used—Shahed-136, Shahed-131, and possibly others. Recently, decoy drones with nonexplosive warheads have been deployed to distract air defenses and are now used regularly, possibly in this attack. Drones, in general, have been deployed almost daily in recent weeks,” he explained.

Sharp highlighted the missile use, stating: “The most interesting aspect was the missile deployment. Reports indicate significant use of KH-101 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95 strategic bombers, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles launched from MiG-31 aircraft.”

“Ukrainian sources also mention North Korean ballistic missiles comparable to the Iskander-M,” Sharp added. “Overall, a significant number of missiles were involved in this operation.”

Ukrainian media expert and political analyst Alexey Kovzhun explained to The Media Line that the strikes on energy infrastructure follow a deliberate strategy. “The main strikes on the energy system are a classic tactic. Russia stockpiles missiles to leave us without light and heat—part of their genocidal policy,” he said.

Kovzhun described the deteriorating state of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: “The situation is dire. If the energy system collapses, it will be disastrous. Repairs have been endless, and this winter will be tougher than previous ones. Businesses and individuals now rely on generators—the sound of which has become the sound of war.”

Regarding government preparations, Kovzhun noted, “There are likely centralized measures, but they are secretive. What is evident is a shift toward decentralized energy solutions.”

Russia’s goal is to destroy the energy infrastructure, leaving Ukraine without power for heating, especially during winter

Military expert Yigal Levin confirmed for The Media Line that Russia aims to dismantle Ukraine’s ability to function. “Russia’s goal is to destroy the energy infrastructure, leaving Ukraine without power for heating, especially during winter,” he explained.

Sharp emphasized the potential impact of Russia’s arsenal: “The potential here is very serious, but everything depends on how it’s implemented. Many factors can influence the outcome. For example, missiles may miss their targets, and Russian missiles are known to have a high failure rate.”

“Additionally, Ukraine’s defenses play a significant role. Passive defense measures, such as constructing concrete barriers, can help mitigate the damage if a missile detonates at some distance. However, the primary focus is on interception. Ukraine has reported intercepting a substantial number of missiles and systems during this strike,” Sharp added.

Highlighting the importance of international aid, Kovzhun stressed Ukraine’s reliance on Western allies. “Without Western support, we wouldn’t hold out. It’s now Europe’s moment of truth. NATO was strengthened by Trump’s previous term, forcing a wake-up call.”

However, Levin criticized NATO’s response: “NATO often responds with expressions of concern, but Ukraine needs more interceptor missiles, air defense systems, and funding for its own production.”

Levin emphasized Poland’s potential role in drone interception in western Ukraine, calling for practical support over diplomatic statements.

Discussing the international response, Levin, however, criticized the limited action from NATO and allied countries. “NATO and its member states react to escalations primarily with expressions of concern, as they always do. They are constantly concerned. But what Ukraine really needs is more interceptor missiles, more air defense systems, and more funding to produce its own missiles and counter-missile systems,” he stressed.

Levin also highlighted Poland’s potential role in assisting Ukraine’s defense. “Poland, for instance, could assist in intercepting drones that reach the western part of Ukraine,” he said, emphasizing the need for practical support over diplomatic statements.

Sharp remarked on the uncertainty of immediate outcomes: “We know there have been power outages, damage to facilities, and disruptions to train services. Russia achieved at least a partial effect. However, more details will become clear in the coming hours and days. Of course, this depends on whether Russia repeats these strikes tonight or tomorrow, which could amplify the impact.”

Kovzhun dismissed any link between the attacks and the US elections: “This has nothing to do with Trump or his election. It’s linked to the start of the heating season and the fact that they’ve accumulated a certain number of missiles. They have their own internal logic,” he explained. “The only thing that’s clear is their urgent desire to end this before spring because they’re facing systemic problems. Right now, it’s a contest of fragility—who will prove more vulnerable, us or them? The world knows more about our challenges because we are an open system. Meanwhile, Russia’s problems are hidden inside a black box that no one fully understands,” he said.

Sharp argued that the timing aligns with broader goals, including foreign policy. “Winter is undoubtedly a factor, but these attacks also align with broader strategic goals, including foreign policy. Last year, Russia avoided targeting Ukraine’s energy system, despite its fragile state after the first winter of the war. This restraint, I believe, was to prevent severe reputational damage or triggering additional Western support.”

This attack also has political and economic dimensions

Sharp concluded that the strikes have broader implications beyond immediate military objectives. “This attack also has political and economic dimensions. The aim is to weaken Ukraine’s economy, military production, and quality of life. It’s part of a strategy to pressure Ukraine into negotiations or make it more susceptible to external demands. Whether these strikes escalate will depend on how they fit into Russia’s broader calculations.”