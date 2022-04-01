‘They Arrive in Slippers, Documents in Hand’: Israeli Envoy Speaks About Humanitarian Mission to Help Ukrainian Refugees (VIDEO)

Ambassador Joël Lion is head of the Eurasian and Western Balkans Division of Israel’s Foreign Ministry. He served as Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine from 2018 to 2021. Currently, Lion is in Chișinău, Moldova, where he’s spearheading the effort to bring Ukrainian refugees to Israel.

The Media Line’s Felice Friedson met with Lion over Zoom to learn about the Foreign Ministry’s humanitarian mission at the border and its efforts to quickly process those who wish to immigrate to Israel.