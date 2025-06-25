‘They Targeted a Church; Tomorrow, It Could Be a Mosque’: IS-Linked Terror Cell Arrested After Deadly Damascus Church Bombing

Despite a weakened structure, the Islamic State is still seen as a threat, using symbolic violence to disrupt Syria’s fragile recovery

[Damascus] The Syrian Ministry of the Interior announced Monday evening that a high-level security operation had led to the arrest of a terrorist cell linked to the Islamic State, just hours after a suicide bombing targeted Mar Elias Church in eastern Damascus.

The attack killed 25 people and injured 63 others, making it the deadliest such incident since Syria’s political transition last December.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba told The Media Line, “In coordination with the General Intelligence Directorate, the Interior Ministry carried out precision operations in the Harasta and Kafr Batna areas, targeting cells linked to the attack.”

According to al-Baba, the raids triggered intense clashes that ended with the arrest of the cell’s leader and five other members. Two others were killed—one identified as the facilitator who helped the suicide bomber reach the church, and another reportedly preparing a separate attack elsewhere in Damascus.

A field source involved in the operation said that large quantities of weapons, ammunition, explosive vests, mines, and a booby-trapped motorcycle intended for detonation were seized during the raids.

These cowardly acts will only strengthen our resolve to pursue anyone who dares to tamper with the nation’s security

The ministry described the operation as part of a broader campaign to eliminate terrorist hideouts, declaring, “These cowardly acts will only strengthen our resolve to pursue anyone who dares to tamper with the nation’s security.” It added that it could not yet disclose information about additional cells believed to be operating covertly.

The explosion occurred during mass at Mar Elias Church, shaking a capital that had enjoyed relative calm since the end of large-scale military operations. The Health Ministry confirmed the casualty count, calling it the most violent attack in the capital in years.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa swiftly condemned the bombing, calling it a “heinous crime targeting innocent worshippers,” and offered “deepest condolences” to victims’ families while promising a tough response. “Security services will work around the clock to apprehend and bring all those involved and behind the planning to justice,” he said in a statement.

He also stressed “the importance of unity between government and people in confronting threats to national security.”

While no group has formally claimed responsibility, the Interior Ministry attributed the attack to the Islamic State, citing the bombing’s tactics and choice of target. Al-Baba said it “bears clear hallmarks of the organization” and matches its pattern of attacking places of worship to maximize psychological and social harm.

IS is facing significant declines in funding and structure, but it remains capable of launching sudden attacks using small cells or lone wolves

Military analyst Brig. Gen. (ret.) Mustafa al-Sheikh agreed. He noted that recent Islamic State communiqués had threatened Syria’s new leadership and suggested that the group likely chose a Christian church to spark unrest. “IS is facing significant declines in funding and structure, but it remains capable of launching sudden attacks using small cells or lone wolves,” he said.

Al-Sheikh added that Syrian forces had recently foiled similar plots, including an attempt to bomb the Sayyida Zainab shrine southeast of Damascus. He said these efforts point to some intelligence successes, despite limited resources.

The attack shocked the capital, unleashing mourning and fear across Damascus. Security forces quickly deployed across major roads and intersections, while surveillance was stepped up at churches, mosques, and religious shrines. Civil society activists called for greater protection at all houses of worship.

They targeted a church; tomorrow, it could be a mosque or a Druze or Kurdish neighborhood

A Damascus resident told The Media Line, “They targeted a church; tomorrow, it could be a mosque or a Druze or Kurdish neighborhood. The goal is clear: to spark a civil war.” He added, “This was a major blow to our civil peace. The government must remain vigilant.”

The bombing comes at a critical juncture following the rise of new leadership under al-Sharaa, who assumed office in December after a regionally and internationally backed political transition ousted the previous regime. He had pledged to stabilize the country, safeguard religious and ethnic communities, and usher in a new era of pluralism and reform.

Many observers view the bombing as the first serious test of the new administration’s capacity to confront terrorism and preserve public order, especially since the target was a religious site in the heart of the capital, a strike intended to send a message both domestically and abroad.

Researcher Ahmad al-Omar told The Media Line that extremist groups may see the political transition as an opening to destabilize Syria by exploiting gaps in security. He emphasized the need for stronger intelligence coordination and overall preparedness during such a vulnerable period.

Experts say the bombing bore typical Islamic State methods: a suicide attacker hitting a crowded holy site, with secondary explosives prepared for maximum devastation. The discovery of a rigged motorcycle at the scene suggested plans for a follow-up blast.

Analysts warn that the group is increasingly recruiting operatives with no prior records, making it harder to track and prevent attacks in advance. Its use of sleeper cells and lone actors means the threat is unlikely to disappear without a broader strategy that includes both aggressive security measures and community-based prevention.

The Mar Elias bombing has forced Damascus to confront the dual challenge of securing the capital and maintaining social cohesion. While the swift arrest of the suspected cell signals a level of preparedness, experts caution that arrests alone are not enough. They call for inclusive policies that engage local communities and counter extremist ideologies at their roots.

As investigations continue, Syrians remain on edge, hoping that this will be the final entry in a long and painful chapter, and that the country can finally move toward a future free from the violence of its past.