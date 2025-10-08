‘This Is Just the Beginning’: Bishop Robert Stearns on the Next Chapter of Christian–Jewish Alliance

From the Tower of David, Stearns unveils Solidarity Sunday as a global bridge of friendship amid war and the quest for peace

The courtyard of Jerusalem’s Tower of David pulsed with music, applause and shouts of “Shalom Yerushalayim” as hundreds of believers, Jewish and Christian, joined in prayer and song for peace. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion clapped and danced alongside evangelical leaders from five continents, in what became one of the most spirited displays of Judeo-Christian solidarity seen in the city in years.

The annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, organized by Eagles’ Wings and led by its founder, Bishop Robert Stearns, drew hundreds of pastors, social media influencers and community leaders representing more than 300 million followers worldwide.

“All around the world, there is a new group of Christians who are understanding that their roots are in this city, this land, these people,” Stearns told The Media Line. “It’s amazing, it’s a phenomenon. What is happening will be greater than the Protestant Reformation. It will have more historic impact than the Protestant Reformation. It’s growing and growing, and this is just the beginning.”

For Stearns, who has spent more than three decades building bridges between Israel and the global Christian community, this year’s gathering represented more than prayer. It signaled a movement turning faith into a tangible partnership. From the stage, he launched Solidarity Sunday, a new initiative aimed at uniting churches and synagogues worldwide in friendship and mutual respect.

“I grew up in a church that loved the Jewish people and loved the land of Israel,” he said. “But I never met a Jew. The Jewish people existed as an abstraction, as a theological concept. Solidarity Sunday brings together the Jewish and Christian communities in local settings, respecting our differences but united on the things that unite us.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar opened his remarks by welcoming worshippers to what he called “Jerusalem D.C.—David’s Capital.”

“Jerusalem is the beating heart of the Jewish people. It’s not just a city, it’s a symbol,” he declared, drawing applause from the diverse crowd.

He reminded attendees of Jerusalem’s biblical and historical centrality. “The Jewish people returned to Israel. Jerusalem was restored as our capital. God fulfilled his promise, and we are here now to stay forever,” he said.

Sa’ar also emphasized Israel’s unique historical legitimacy: “There has never been a sovereign nation in this land besides the Jewish people. Not the Palestinians or any other nation. There has never been, during all of history, a Palestinian state.”

Sa’ar then addressed the issue weighing most heavily on the Israeli public. “We are yearning to see our hostages come home very soon,” he said. “Israel is acting, and will act, toward the quick implementation of the first phase of President Trump’s plan. At its center is the release of our hostages. The Israeli government is committed to bringing home all our hostages, dead and alive.”

When the speeches ended, Sa’ar remained on stage as music swelled, joining the crowd in song. Mayor Moshe Lion followed him with his own words and a smile. He opened with a lighthearted story about a world leader calling God from Jerusalem, using humor to remind the audience that, in this city, divine connection is never far away.

Then his tone turned solemn. “If we have peace in Jerusalem, we have peace in the world,” he said. “At the heart of all our prayers is the return of the hostages, the end of the war and the beginning of a new chapter in our region. We raise our voices together for peace for the people of Jerusalem and for the whole world.”

Among the Israeli officials attending, MK Simcha Rothman told The Media Line that he viewed the gathering as part of a prophetic process rather than a political act.

“On Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, we say that this house will be a house of prayer for all nations,” he said. “When people come here, to the focal point of the world, and pray for the peace of Jerusalem and for the peace of the world, the impact is amazing. The goodwill that comes from all around the world is something we should cherish.”

Rothman added, “Sometimes we in Israel don’t really understand how important this place is for people around the world. The fact that people are praying for Jerusalem in Jerusalem—I see that as part of redemption.”

For Bishop Stearns, tangible cooperation is the cornerstone of his vision. He emphasized that Solidarity Sunday aims to turn emotion into engagement, to bring Christians face to face with Jewish life and with Israel’s realities.

“Those who were never with Israel are stronger against than ever,” he said. “Those who are with Israel are stronger than ever. And then we have to worry about those in the middle, those who don’t have perspective. That’s why we’ve got to get them here to the land. That’s the fight that Eagles’ Wings does, getting them to the land.”

Since Oct. 7, Stearns has led 10 Solidarity Missions to Israel, bringing pastors, social media influencers and youth leaders to see the country firsthand.

“If their only interaction with Israel is through social media headlines, they won’t get the true story,” one of his team members explained during the broadcast. “The distance leads to distortion. That’s why they have to come here.”

This year’s event hosted 80 influencers with a combined following of more than 300 million people, part of what Stearns calls “the war of narratives.” His goal is to make Israel’s story heard where misinformation thrives.

The afternoon culminated with the performance of Yuval Raphael, Israel’s Eurovision representative, who shared her testimony of survival from the attacks of Oct. 7.

“When I stood on that stage in Eurovision, wrapped in the Israeli flag, saying ‘Am Yisrael Chai,’ that was my only answer,” she told the cheering audience. “I knew Jews all over the world were watching. That was a message both to them and to those who tried to silence us.”

Asked whether she had ever sung before a Christian audience, Raphael shook her head, tears in her eyes.

“No,” she said quietly. “And that makes me cry.”

The crowd erupted in applause as one of the hosts replied, “We love you. Israel will never be alone again.”

For Stearns, such moments embody the prophetic essence of his life’s work.

“At the end of the day, the prophecy is that it’s a house of prayer for all nations,” he said. “Israel has to prepare for that, because there are Christians now who say to you the same words Ruth said to Naomi: Wherever you go, we will go. Your people are our people. Your God is our God.”

He paused, scanning the sea of flags and faces filling the ancient courtyard.

“We’re not going anywhere,” he said softly. “We’re with you, forever.”