Thousands Gather in Tel Aviv To Mark 2 Years Since October 7 Massacre and Call for Hostages’ Return

Two years after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Monday night to honor the victims in a ceremony described as “by the families, for the families.” The event, organized by the Kumu movement together with relatives of the victims, was held at the same site where a planned memorial had been canceled a year earlier as Iranian missiles rained over Israeli cities.

More than 23,000 Israelis donated to fund the ceremony, which was broadcast by over 150 media outlets and streamed to 500 Jewish communities worldwide—from Japan to Argentina—carrying a shared message of remembrance and resilience. Organizers said the memorial sought to remind the world of “what cruelty looks like” and to ensure that the events of that day are never forgotten.

Speakers described October 7 as the worst national tragedy since the Holocaust, one that reshaped Israel’s sense of identity, unity, and vulnerability. “It’s not a finished business yet,” said one participant, referring to the 48 hostages still held in Gaza. “We still have to remember, even though not everybody is back.”

The ceremony also served as a rallying cry for unity across Israeli society. Families of every background joined in demanding the return of the remaining captives, while participants reflected on two years of grief and endurance.

Amid rising antisemitism abroad, some attendees said they traveled from overseas to stand in solidarity. “I had to be here on October 7,” one said. “Everyone should see what the Israeli and Jewish people are going through right now.”