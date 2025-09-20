TML Briefed on Syrian President’s US Visit

A Syrian official said, 'there is no talk of full political or economic normalization with Israel at this stage'

[DAMASCUS] The corridors of the United Nations in New York are witnessing extensive diplomatic activity as the announcement of a new security agreement between Syria and Israel approaches. The deal has been described as an updated version of the 1974 “disengagement agreement.”

According to informed sources who spoke to The Media Line, both parties are now “ready” to sign the agreement, which includes a buffer zone, another area with reduced weaponry, as well as special arrangements for the deployment of international forces and regulation of the airspace.

The agreement comes at a time of shifting regional dynamics, with several players reexamining their security strategies after years of conflict and instability. Sources told The Media Line, however, that it does not include Syria joining the Abraham Accords, which several Arab states have signed with Israel since 2020. This reflects Damascus’ determination to maintain political distance from the mainstream path of regional normalization.

A source in the Syrian presidency’s media office told The Media Line that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will arrive in New York on Sunday, heading a delegation that includes the ministers of information, labor and emergency affairs. His visit will last until Thursday, during which he will deliver Syria’s address before the General Assembly on Sept. 24. He will also hold important bilateral meetings, most notably with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, as well as with the US secretary of state.

The source also told The Media Line that al-Sharaa is scheduled to attend a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump on Monday, amid reports that efforts are underway to arrange an official meeting between the two leaders.

In a significant move, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani will reopen his country’s embassy in New York after a 12-year closure. The step is seen as a symbolic sign of Syria’s gradual reengagement with international institutions.

Information obtained by The Media Line shows that Guterres informed President al-Sharaa of a decision to relocate the office of the U.N. special envoy for Syria from Geneva to Damascus, signaling the U.N.’s intention to engage more directly with political and on-the-ground issues inside Syria. Guterres also said he is seeking a successor to the current envoy, Geir Pedersen, while sources noted that Damascus has already put forward candidates.

Lebanese political analyst Dr. Samer Khatib told The Media Line that the forthcoming agreement “could be the most significant development in the Syrian issue in more than a decade.” He added that what unfolds in New York will reflect an international will to stabilize the Golan front and prevent the region from slipping into another confrontation. According to him, Syria is seeking guarantees to bolster its internal standing, while Israel aims to reduce future security risks along its northern border.

For his part, Syrian businessman and politician Wael al-Khalidi noted that “the striking feature of the agreement is its separation from the Abraham Accords track.”

Speaking to The Media Line, he said Washington may view this step as a gateway to negotiations with Damascus away from the pressure of full normalization: “The focus now is on reducing security risks, and later on moving toward broader political discussions.”

Meanwhile, a senior Syrian official told The Media Line that Damascus is approaching the agreement purely from a security perspective, stressing that “there is no talk of full political or economic normalization with Israel at this stage.”

The source added that the goal of the agreement is to maintain calm in the Golan and safeguard Syrian sovereignty, while leaving the door open for any future negotiations under U.N. sponsorship.

It is worth recalling that the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel was signed in Geneva with US mediation following the October 1973 war. It established a buffer zone under the supervision of UNDOF and remains in effect to this day, despite occasional violations.

However, developments in Syria since 2011, along with subsequent regional and international interventions, have reshuffled the dynamics on the Golan front. The presence of armed groups near the border, in addition to Israeli airstrikes inside Syrian territory, has rendered the old arrangements insufficient to contain the situation.

According to observers, the new agreement aims to update these arrangements in line with current realities, especially the need to regulate airspace and prevent military clashes.

Observers believe that if the agreement is signed, it will carry significant regional consequences. They say it reflects a convergence of interests among Washington, Damascus and Tel Aviv, and could open the door to a more active international role in shaping the future of the Syrian crisis.

The reopening of Syria’s embassy in New York also signals that Damascus’ isolation is slowly receding. With the U.N. envoy’s office being relocated to Damascus, it appears the international community is shifting its approach to the Syrian issue toward “managing the settlement” from inside the country.

Caught between hopes for stability and fears of political and on-the-ground complications, the new Syrian-Israeli agreement stands at a crossroads. The question is whether it will mark the beginning of a broader breakthrough in the Syrian issue or remain only a temporary truce on one front of many crises.

For now, attention is focused on New York, where President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected, in his address before the General Assembly, to present his country’s vision for a new phase that could reshape the balance of power in the Middle East.