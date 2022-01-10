Travelers Express Hope and Dismay as Israel Reopens to Tourism (Video Report)

Israelis and visitors at Ben Gurion Airport express confusion over the latest travel requirements due to the coronavirus

Israel has decided to reopen its borders to tourists despite a record number of COVID-19 cases brought about by the extremely contagious omicron variant.

Only those are who fully vaccinated or who have recently recovered from the virus will be permitted to enter the country; however, travelers will have to undergo testing both before flying and upon landing in Israel.

In a bid to provide more clarity to prospective visitors, Israel’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday launched a dedicated landing page in English on its website containing useful information about current travel requirements: https://israelsafe.com/

The Media Line spoke to incoming and outgoing travelers at Ben Gurion Airport, many of whom were confused by the latest set of guidelines.