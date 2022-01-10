The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Travelers Express Hope and Dismay as Israel Reopens to Tourism (Video Report)
Ben Gurion International Airport (Wikimedia Commons)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
coronavirus
travel restrictions
Ben Gurion Airport

Travelers Express Hope and Dismay as Israel Reopens to Tourism (Video Report)

Maya Margit
01/10/2022

Israelis and visitors at Ben Gurion Airport express confusion over the latest travel requirements due to the coronavirus

Israel has decided to reopen its borders to tourists despite a record number of COVID-19 cases brought about by the extremely contagious omicron variant.

Only those are who fully vaccinated or who have recently recovered from the virus will be permitted to enter the country; however, travelers will have to undergo testing both before flying and upon landing in Israel.

In a bid to provide more clarity to prospective visitors, Israel’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday launched a dedicated landing page in English on its website containing useful information about current travel requirements: https://israelsafe.com/

The Media Line spoke to incoming and outgoing travelers at Ben Gurion Airport, many of whom were confused by the latest set of guidelines.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.