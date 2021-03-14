Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey Turns to Longtime Foe Egypt Amid Increasing Isolation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following a cabinet meeting, in Ankara, on June 9, 2020. (Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)
Top Stories
Egypt
Turkey
diplomatic relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey Turns to Longtime Foe Egypt Amid Increasing Isolation

Kristina Jovanovski
03/14/2021

The two countries have been opposing forces in key disputes in the region as Ankara finds itself in a weakened position due to a struggling economy

Turkey is attempting to mend ties with its long-time regional rival Egypt due to Ankara’s increasing geopolitical isolation, analysts told The Media Line.

Ankara on Friday said that after being at odds with Egypt for years it was holding diplomatic talks with Cairo on topics such as the Muslim Brotherhood, the civil war in Libya and access to the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Mensur Akgun, a professor of international relations at Istanbul’s Kultur University, told The Media Line the talks are part of a larger overture from Turkey to shift its stance in the region.

Turkey has recently expressed interest in improving relations with other rivals as well, including Saudi Arabia, Greece and Israel.

In January, Ankara held talks with Athens over the eastern Mediterranean, where the two have had a decades-long dispute over Cyprus.

“There is a drastic shift of foreign policy attitude in Turkey recently and Egypt is part and parcel of it,” Akgun said.

Tensions increased over maritime rights when some of Turkey’s top rivals, including Egypt, Israel, Greece and Cyprus, formed an international forum to help export gas to Europe and Asia.

With exports potentially passing south of Turkey, through the eastern Mediterranean, many analysts believe Ankara felt boxed in by its neighbors.

In response, Turkey explored for gas in the disputed waters off the coast of Cyprus, riling both Ankara’s friends and foes.

Turkey claims it has the right to do so because it has an agreement with a breakaway administration that controls a section of the island, but which is only recognized by Ankara.

“Ankara is almost completely isolated in the east Mediterranean,” said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “It has no friends.”

Cagaptay told The Media Line that Ankara is trying to mend ties in an attempt to undermine the gas forum alliance of its rivals.

“They’re trying to kind of break this by going after Egyptians and Israelis and trying to charm them and bring them into Ankara’s fold,” he said.

But Cairo does not seem very charmed so far.

Reuters news agency reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said talks were “not at the highest level, but right below the highest level. We hope that we can continue this process with Egypt much more strongly.”

However, Egypt reportedly downplayed contacts between the two countries.

“It is an attempt to knock Turkey back and get Turkey into a position where they might give concessions on scenarios that Cairo cares about,” said Ryan Bohl, a Middle East and North Africa analyst at the geopolitical risk analysis firm Stratfor.

He told The Media Line that Egypt has less motivation to mend ties since its economy has faired better during the pandemic than Turkey, which fears its isolation will make it difficult to improve its finances.

A more cooperative foreign policy would appeal to foreign investors, many of whom have been spooked by the government’s unorthodox economic policies.

These policies include Erdogan appointing his son-in-law as finance minister, as well as insisting that the central bank keep interest rates low in the belief that easy access to borrowing would fuel economic growth.

U.S. sanctions in 2018 sparked a currency free fall that led to rising inflation and unemployment which has only worsened during the pandemic.

Erdogan knows well the major political cost of a struggling economy.

Turkey’s poor finances are often blamed for Erdogan’s party losing the 2019 mayoral election in Ankara, the biggest loss for the president since coming to power.

Some analysts believe it also motivated him to drum up nationalist support from his conservative base and launch an incursion into Syria months later to fight against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

There have been some positive signs for Turkey’s economy with the central bank recently increasing interest rates and Erdogan’s son-in-law leaving his position.

But the country’s dire financial situation remains, with fears that Turkey’s reserves are running dangerously low.

Bohl said these concerns are forcing Turkey to back away from its more aggressive stance in the region.

“They want to get rid of all of their baggage of their more assertive foreign policy… so they can recover in 2021,” he said.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.