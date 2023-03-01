Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Turkey’s Antakya Lies in Ruins After Devastating Quake
A journalist records footage of rescue workers searching for earthquake victims under the debris in Turkey's Hatay Province on Feb. 8, 2023, two days after two massive tremors struck the region. (Yusuf Belek/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Watch Now
Top Stories
Video
Turkey-Syria earthquake

Turkey’s Antakya Lies in Ruins After Devastating Quake

Mohammad Al-Kassim
03/01/2023

The massive earthquake and its aftershocks completely wiped out many neighborhoods, leaving behind heaps of rubble and twisted metal, and shattered lives

Antakya, Turkey is one of the cities that was hardest hit by the deadly earthquake that struck on February 6. Three weeks after that earthquake devastated southern Turkey, almost daily the country is rattled by a temblor, even as city workers try to clear out millions of tons of debris.

The ancient city that was home to 400,000 people is now almost entirely deserted.

In total, more than 118,000 buildings in Turkey were destroyed or severely damaged by the earthquake.

“More than 50% of Antakya has been destroyed and this is the place with the most deaths in Hatay Province,” according to the city’s mayor, Lütfü Savas. More than 44,500 people were in killed in Turkey, with at least 14,000 people dead in Hatay Province alone. More than 3,000 buildings were destroyed and 50,000 were damaged in the province.

The massive earthquake and its aftershocks completely wiped out many neighborhoods, leaving behind heaps of rubble and twisted metal, and shattered lives.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Adiyaman in the southeast of the country, an area hit hard by the deadly earthquake, where he asked for forgiveness over rescue delays.

“Due to the devastating effect of the tremors and the bad weather, we were not able to work the way we wanted in Adiyaman for the first few days. I apologize for this,” Erdogan said.

The country still is dealing with tremors and aftershocks.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Turkey on Monday, killing one person and wounding dozens of others while causing some damaged buildings to collapse, the government’s disaster agency said.

 

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.