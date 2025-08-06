2 Years After His Imprisonment, Pakistani Demonstrators Seek Justice for Imran Khan

PTI leader Asad Qaiser says protests are only the beginning, not the party’s ‘final call’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a countrywide protest movement on Tuesday, responding to heightened security, arrests and a crackdown by demanding the release of its jailed founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other detained party leaders.

Asad Qaiser, senior PTI leader and former speaker of the National Assembly, said in a statement that while Aug. 5 marks the beginning of the protest movement, it should not be viewed as the party’s “final call.”

According to Qaiser, the movement seeks to restore the people’s right to be represented by their elected leaders.



Notably, the protest date also coincides with the second anniversary of Imran Khan’s imprisonment in the state gifts corruption case.

As part of PTI’s nationwide protest on Aug. 5, the party had planned for its members of the National Assembly and Senate to march together to Adiala Jail — where Imran Khan is incarcerated — and stage a protest outside.

However, law enforcement agencies sealed all routes leading to the jail. Several lawmakers were reportedly not even allowed to leave the Parliament building.

PTI’s protest has received little to no coverage on the country’s mainstream media, creating an atmosphere of unofficial censorship.

Following the blockade, the party leadership decided to shift the protest to the Chakri area near Adiala Jail.

Syed Zulfi Bukhari, a PTI leader, confirmed to The Media Line that the protest had been moved to Chakri after police and the administration barred Imran Khan’s sisters from approaching Rawalpindi.

Bukhari further said that several party leaders were stopped, all roads to Adiala Jail were sealed and threats of arrest and violence were being issued.

Meanwhile, authorities in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad imposed Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people in public places. A warning was also issued that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the order.

During this time, police checkpoints were set up across various roads. A spokesperson for the Rawalpindi police told The Media Line that 4,000 personnel from the police and special riot force were deployed around the city and Adiala Jail for security.

In light of PTI’s protest and the strict measures taken by law enforcement agencies, traffic on the roads remained minimal.

Moreover, the party’s general workers largely avoided taking to the streets in Rawalpindi.

In the Punjab provincial capital, Lahore, despite all restrictions, PTI workers took to the streets. Police arrested around 300 party workers.

Reports of police raids, arrests and the enforcement of Section 144 in parts of Punjab and Kashmir have raised concerns over efforts to curb political dissent. The total number of those detained is still being compiled.

At a press conference, PTI Punjab’s media head, Shayan Bashir, alongside Senator Ali Zafar, stated that approximately 200 police raids had taken place. He noted that although many detained party workers were later released, they were allegedly pressured into signing affidavits before being let go.

Confrontations and chases between PTI supporters and police were observed in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified nine lawmakers, including Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz and National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub.

The ECP issued notifications de-seating all members, stating they were disqualified following convictions in cases related to the May 9 incidents. As a result, their seats in the National Assembly and Senate have been declared vacant.

Those disqualified include Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz, National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Sunni Tehreek chief Hamid Raza, Rai Haider, Rai Hassan, Rai Murtaza, Zartaj Gul Wazir, Ansar Iqbal and Junaid Afzal.