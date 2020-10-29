Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

US Ambassador to Israel: Easing up on Iran will Create Terrorist Nuclear Power (VIDEO INTERVIEW)
Felice Friedson speaks with US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman at the ambassador’s residence in Herzliya. (Matty Stern/US Embassy Jerusalem)
US Ambassador to Israel: Easing up on Iran will Create Terrorist Nuclear Power (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Felice Friedson
10/29/2020

Friedman says Abraham Accords, recently signed by Israel, UAE and Bahrain, will be damaged by change in US administration

Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has represented the United States through a period that belies the Middle East’s reputation for stagnation and intransigence. Not without controversy, the region emerged as what is arguably the Trump Administration’s strong suit as a series of “impossibilities” fell by the wayside.

The Media Line’s Felice Friedson sat with the ambassador at his residence in Herzliya where they discussed the issues and events that define the Trump term to the Middle East.

To see a transcript of the interview, click here.

