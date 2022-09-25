US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides to The Media Line: We Commend the Palestinian Authority Taking Out Terrorist Cells

'We have Israel’s back; we will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. ... Under no circumstances will we tie Israel’s hands in defending itself against Iran, Hizbullah, or the proxies,' the US ambassador says.

United States Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined Mohammad Al-Kassim, The Media Line’s bureau chief in Tel Aviv to discuss the US administration’s ties with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, to talk about the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal, and more.