US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides to The Media Line: We Commend the Palestinian Authority Taking Out Terrorist Cells
US Ambassador Thomas Nides speaks in Tel Aviv with The Media Line's bureau chief, Mohammad Al-Kassim. (Dario Sanchez/The Media Line)
Watch Now
US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides to The Media Line: We Commend the Palestinian Authority Taking Out Terrorist Cells

Mohammad Al-Kassim
09/25/2022

'We have Israel’s back; we will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. ... Under no circumstances will we tie Israel’s hands in defending itself against Iran, Hizbullah, or the proxies,' the US ambassador says.

United States Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined Mohammad Al-Kassim, The Media Line’s bureau chief in Tel Aviv to discuss the US administration’s ties with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, to talk about the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal, and more.

 

