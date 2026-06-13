US, Pakistan Confirm Iran MoU Signing on Sunday as Tehran Questions Timeline and Israel Warns of Security Threats

Iran indicated that the signing of the agreement “will not be tomorrow” (Sunday), as Israeli officials warn the deal will "endanger Israel’s security interests”

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan and US President Donald Trump have officially confirmed that the electronic signing ceremony of the US–Iran agreement will be held on Sunday. However, Iran has raised doubts concerning the timeline and Israeli officials expressed concerns about the deal’s security risks.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan regarding the matter.

According to the statement, both welcomed the US–Iran negotiations in their final stage, with the electronic signing ceremony scheduled for Sunday, and expressed the hope that this important development will contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The Saudi Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and sustained efforts in support of mediation and dialogue throughout the process. Both sides also discussed the forthcoming Regional Four (R-4) Foreign Ministers’ meeting, scheduled to be held in Egypt later this month.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the United States and Iran are closer to a peace deal than ever before, with the finalization of the agreement expected within the next 24 hours.

In a statement posted on X on Saturday evening, he said Pakistan was preparing for the electronic signing of the deal immediately after its finalization, followed by technical-level talks next week.

The Prime Minister thanked the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their continued commitment during the negotiations and expressed appreciation for the support extended by regional partners.

Shehbaz Sharif said he was confident that the “historic” deal would provide a strong foundation for lasting peace.

The Prime Minister tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in his post.

His X post was also shared by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account.

President Donald Trump confirmed that an agreement with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday and said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately afterward.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump wrote: “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.”

The president said Iran would not be permitted to obtain a nuclear weapon and asserted that the regime is no longer pursuing one. He also addressed Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles, indicating they would not be removed immediately.

“At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains,” President Trump wrote.

CNN reported that Iran had fortified areas surrounding enriched uranium stockpiles with explosives to prevent the material from being seized.

President Trump added: “We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn’t, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again!”

The president’s comments contrasted with remarks from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, who signaled that no signing was expected Sunday.

“We will have to wait and see about the exact date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding, although it will not be tomorrow,” Baghaei said.

The reported framework includes a proposed 60-day ceasefire on multiple fronts, including the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, discussions on sanctions relief and the possible release of frozen Iranian assets contingent on Iranian compliance. Follow-up negotiations would focus on Iran’s nuclear program and enriched uranium stockpiles.

Senior Israeli officials quoted by Channel 12 said the agreement appears to accept Tehran’s “main conditions” and could “endanger Israel’s security interests.”

According to the officials, Iran would receive substantial benefits before addressing core concerns. “The Iranians are not agreeing to this for nothing,” one official said.

The officials argued that Tehran is effectively “paying on credit” and questioned what leverage Washington would retain if Iran fails to meet future obligations. They also objected to the reported treatment of Iran’s nuclear and missile programs.

“The uranium extraction has become uranium dilution and the missile system is not part of the agreement at all,” the officials said.

They further argued that the framework does not require Iran to end support for proxy organizations. “All the goals that Israel set are not immediately dealt with in the agreement,” the officials said, adding, “Not only is Iran not required to stop supporting proxies, it is reconnecting itself with Hezbollah through the agreement.”

Channel 12 reported that President Trump discussed the agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on Thursday. According to an American official, President Trump told Netanyahu: “This is the deal. It’s an excellent deal, and it’s to end this war.” The US official added: “Bibi didn’t say much in the call. Evidently, he understood that there’s going to be a deal, and that he can’t stop it.”

On Friday, Sharif said that the final text of a peace agreement between Iran and the United States had been agreed upon during Pakistan’s vigorous mediation efforts.

In a statement, he said that a coordinated disinformation campaign was currently underway to sabotage the agreement. However, he added that Pakistan was pushing forward, completely unfazed by the surrounding clamor.

According to the Prime Minister, the final and mutually agreed text of the agreement has been finalized, and Pakistan is working in close contact with both parties to give shape to the next stages of the process.

According to a separate statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dar held a telephone conversation with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on Saturday.

Both leaders welcomed progress towards understanding between the United States and Iran, expressing a hope that ongoing diplomatic efforts would contribute to promoting peace and stability in the region. They also agreed to maintain continued mutual contact.

Switzerland had earlier proposed hosting the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

This is a developing story