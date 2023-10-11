US Remains Vigilant Against Future Attacks, Both Foreign and Domestic

Officials warn of additional terrorist attacks and American response

The White House’s briefing for the Jewish community on the terrorist attacks in Israel opened on Tuesday evening with Shelley Greenspan, White House liaison to the Jewish community, choking back tears as she recounted the pain the global Jewish community was feeling in light of Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

Principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer and homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall joined Greenspan for the briefing to discuss America’s response to the war in Israel.

While the exact numbers are unknown, Finer said there are reports of 20 unaccounted-for Americans in Israel, as well as an unknown number of American citizens who have been taken by Hamas as hostages. Finer also said the first shipment of military assistance from the United States arrived in Israel yesterday, with “more to come,” he said.

In the briefing, officials also revealed that the US has deployed experts from across the US government to advise the Israeli government on hostage recovery. The panel did not elaborate on who the experts might be or if the US’s top military unit, often referred to as Delta Force, would be involved. The unit specializes in counterterrorism and high-risk operations like hostage rescues behind enemy lines.

Finer reiterated that while the United States does not have any specific information on the role Iran played in this particular terror attack, it certainly took part on some level.

“Iran is broadly complicit in what has taken place over the last few days, because Iran has spent not just years, but decades funding, training, arming and equipping Hamas as it built Hamas into a formidable terrorist organization right on Israel’s border,” Finer said.

The Biden Administration is also remaining vigilant against future attacks, both foreign and domestic.

“We know events like this can galvanize terrorists to act wherever they may be, wherever their hatred may reside,” Sherwood-Randall told members of the American Jewish community in attendance at the briefing.

Both American officials said there are currently no intelligence reports about additional attacks on American soil or overseas, but that they are remaining vigilant.

Terrorists often act on politically sensitive anniversary dates, as this latest attack shows. Another big anniversary date looms on the horizon: the 40th anniversary of the Beirut barracks bombing that occurred on October 23, 1983.

A total of 307 people were killed during that attack, with 241 of the dead US service members. It was the deadliest single day for the US Marines since the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II. Most of the Marines killed were still sleeping in bed when the two truck bombs were detonated by Iranian-backed terrorists.

Congressman Greg Pence (R-Ind.), a Beirut veteran and the only member in Congress to have fought alongside Israeli forces, sees parallels between what he experienced four decades ago as a young US Marine officer serving in Lebanon.

During his time in Lebanon, US assets who were in the country for a peacekeeping mission helped repel Syria when it attempted to get involved in the Lebanon civil war, Pence recounted.

I think that’s what happens here if the Lebanese Hizbullah tries to come over on the north side of Israel—the United States will help keep them back, repel them. Or if Syria tries to come over the Golan Heights. So, I think not only will [the United States] provide financial and technical assistance, but we’ll also probably do that if these people don’t mind their own business,

“I think that’s what happens here if the Lebanese Hizbullah tries to come over on the north side of Israel—the United States will help keep them back, repel them. Or if Syria tries to come over the Golan Heights. So, I think not only will [the United States] provide financial and technical assistance, but we’ll also probably do that if these people don’t mind their own business,” Pence told The Media Line.

However, the congressman from Indiana sees things playing out much differently should a similar attack occur.

“Back in Beirut, when they blew up the Marine barracks there, we left. Since then, we don’t do that anymore. We take the fight back straight to them and I think we would need to take the fight to them if that happens,” Pence continued.

This is something both Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on.

Speaking on behalf of the Biden Administration, Finer echoed Pence’s statement. According to Finer, the US will not tolerate organizations that involve themselves in the war in Israel. Finer pointed to President Joe Biden’s speech earlier that day.

“We remain focused on holding terrorists accountable for their attacks and have clearly warned all of these countries. Let me say again—to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t,” President Biden told the world.

The US government is asking all US citizens in Israel to register their whereabouts, if they can do so, with the US State Department. The State Department is organizing methods to evacuate American citizens by air, land, or sea, according to Sherwood-Randall.