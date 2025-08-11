Video of As-Suwayda Hospital Murder Tests Syrian Government’s Accountability

Syrian political analyst Mazen Khoury believes the way the new government handles this case will be 'a measure of its seriousness in ending the era of impunity'

[Damascus] The killing of a volunteer inside the corridors of the National Hospital in As-Suwayda, southern Syria, has reignited debate over the security of medical institutions and the protection of healthcare staff. This comes after the circulation of a video showing what activists described as a “field execution” carried out by armed men. The incident, which has shaken public opinion, has sparked a mix of public outrage and human rights debate against the backdrop of the already tense security environment in southern Syria in recent months.



The video, published by the local outlet As-Suwayda 24, was recorded on July 16, 2024, by a surveillance camera inside the hospital. It shows staff members kneeling in a narrow hallway while heavily armed men — believed, according to human rights allegations, to be from the Ministry of Defense and the Internal Security Forces — move through the area.

The footage captures a brief scuffle between one of the gunmen and a man in blue clothing, identified by the outlet as volunteer Mohammad Abu Hassas, before the gunman shoots him at close range and drags his body away, leaving visible bloodstains on the floor.

Dr. Omar Obeid, head of the As-Suwayda Doctors’ Union, told The Media Line that Abu Hassas, a newly graduated engineer, had come to the hospital to assist the staff in distributing medicines and transporting bandages.

Mohammad came out of humanitarian motives. He was unarmed and standing among the medical staff when the gunmen stormed the premises.

“Mohammad came out of humanitarian motives. He was unarmed and standing among the medical staff when the gunmen stormed the premises. He was struck with the butt of a pistol and tried to defend himself before being shot twice,” Obeid said.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior issued a statement on Sunday evening strongly condemning the incident and affirming that all those involved would be referred to the judiciary “regardless of their affiliations.”

Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun also ordered Maj. Gen. Abdul Qader al-Tahan, Assistant Minister for Security Affairs, to directly oversee the investigation to ensure the perpetrators are quickly identified and apprehended.

Dr. Nader al-Safadi, a forensic evidence expert and lecturer at the University of Aleppo, told The Media Line that investigating this case is “a major test of the capabilities of the relevant agencies to collect evidence in a complex security environment.”

“The video is an important visual piece of evidence, but it needs to be supported by physical evidence such as spent cartridges, firearm fingerprints and forensic reports determining the firing distance and projectile type,” al-Safadi explained.

He added that quick access to and preservation of the crime scene is critical, as “any delay could lead to the loss of irreplaceable evidence.”

Warning: Video contains disturbing images and graphic content.

A spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Information told The Media Line: “The government considers this incident a serious crime that undermines the authority of the state and the sanctity of healthcare institutions. The leadership’s instructions are clear: no protection for anyone proven to be involved, regardless of their position or affiliation.”

The spokesperson stressed that the new government “is working to reinforce the principle of the rule of law” and that this case “will send a message that the era of impunity has ended.”

According to Dr. Samer al-Khatib, professor of criminal law at the University of Damascus, the incident constitutes an “aggravated intentional homicide,” as it took place inside a medical facility protected under international humanitarian law.

Syrian law imposes harsher penalties when crimes are committed against healthcare workers in the line of duty,

“Syrian law imposes harsher penalties when crimes are committed against healthcare workers in the line of duty, and this incident violates Article 18 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits attacks on civilian hospitals,” al-Khatib told The Media Line.

Fadel Abdulghany, head of the Syrian Network for Human Rights, called via the platform X for the United Nations Commission of Inquiry on Syria to intervene, arguing that local investigations “may be influenced by political and security pressures.”

“This is not the first incident to be buried without tangible results. Transparency and accountability before the public are the only guarantees that such crimes will not be repeated,” Abdulghany said.

We thought the hospital was the last place we would see armed violence. Now we feel we are targets even while saving lives.

Medical staff in As-Suwayda have expressed concern that the incident will harm morale. One nurse at the hospital, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “We thought the hospital was the last place we would see armed violence. Now we feel we are targets even while saving lives.”

Since July 2024, As-Suwayda province has experienced fragile calm following armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes that left hundreds dead or injured. Although four ceasefire agreements have been signed — the latest on July 19 — security breaches remain frequent, with the hospital incident being the most recent in a vital public facility.

Syrian political analyst Mazen Khoury believes the way the new government handles this case will be “a measure of its seriousness in ending the era of impunity.”

Failure in this case could undermine public trust in the government early on

“After the ouster of Bashar Assad in December 2024, there are high public expectations for accountability over any violations. Failure in this case could undermine public trust in the government early on,” Khoury said.

The National Hospital incident in As-Suwayda is no longer just a local crime; it has become a public opinion issue testing the state’s ability to enforce the rule of law and protect civilian facilities. While officials pledge accountability, eyes remain fixed on the course and outcome of the investigation amid persistent calls for transparency and independence.