‘We Don’t Want War, but If You’re Going To Start One, at Least Finish It’: Arab States Confront the Israel-Iran Crisis

The latest round of Israeli and Iranian retaliation has exposed the uncomfortable position of Arab governments: publicly calling for restraint, condemning attacks on sovereignty, and privately confronting the limits of their own security architecture in a region increasingly shaped by forces beyond their control.

The Arab position, therefore, is not a simple choice between Iran and Israel, or between Washington and Tehran. It is a struggle to prevent external military decisions from reshaping Gulf security on terms that Arab states cannot fully control.

“I think Arab leaders are more desperate for this to end than anyone else, as the entire affair has exposed just how fragile and vulnerable they truly are,” Dr. Tallha Abdulrazaq, a military and political analyst, told The Media Line.

He stressed, “So while they hope for deescalation, they’re also increasingly worried that Iran now thinks that it is the master of the Gulf due to the US lack of willingness to fully commit to the war.”

For many Arab governments, the preferred outcome remains a diplomatic off-ramp. But the deeper lesson of the crisis may be more uncomfortable: the Gulf opposed the war, was unable to prevent it, and is now exposed to its consequences.

“It’s worth bearing in mind that the Arab states all lobbied against this war for a long time, and none of them had any interest in it as they felt that Iran was largely contained and was slowly losing its grip on power by losing in key strategic battlegrounds like Syria and mostly being crippled in Lebanon,” Abdulrazaq said.

Although he argued that the Gulf states were willing to bide their time and let nature take its course,“ Israel’s rush to destroy Iran and its lobbying to bring the US along for the ride effectively created the circumstances that have now led to an emboldened Iran.”

The logic now prevailing in several Arab capitals may be deeply reluctant, but it is increasingly clear. As Abdulrazaq put it: “We don’t want war, but if you’re going to start one, at least finish it,” he said.

As Washington signals that, recent retaliatory strikes notwithstanding, it wants to move toward a final deal with Tehran within days, the Arab response has been defined less by ideological alignment than by strategic anxiety. Gulf states, in particular, have found themselves caught between their long-standing concerns over Iran’s regional behavior and their fear that continued Israeli-Iranian escalation could turn the Gulf into the main economic and military theater of the conflict.

For Saudi Arabia, the priority appears to be preventing the confrontation from expanding further. Abdulaziz Alshaabani, a Saudi political analyst, said Riyadh is trying to separate its opposition to attacks on regional sovereignty from its broader concerns about Iran’s conduct.

Riyadh’s priority today is preventing further escalation and protecting regional security

“Saudi Arabia distinguishes between opposing actions that threaten regional stability and maintaining its concerns regarding Iran’s regional behavior. Riyadh’s priority today is preventing further escalation and protecting regional security,” Alshaabani told The Media Line. “Therefore, it is possible to oppose violations of sovereignty while simultaneously maintaining reservations about policies that contribute to regional instability,” he added.

That distinction is central to understanding the Saudi position. Riyadh has condemned attacks affecting Gulf partners, but it has also criticized Israeli military actions that risk widening the conflict. This does not necessarily mean neutrality in the abstract. Rather, it reflects a deliberate attempt to avoid being locked into either the Israeli or Iranian camp at a moment when the cost of escalation could be direct and severe.

“Yes, Saudi policy increasingly reflects a strategy of avoiding direct alignment with any side in regional confrontations,” Alshaabani said. “The kingdom’s primary interest is regional stability, protection of economic development, and avoidance of a wider conflict. This explains why Riyadh may condemn actions taken by different actors when it believes those actions contribute to escalation,” he added.

The same caution is visible in Saudi Arabia’s reading of the apparent gap between Washington and Israel. President Trump’s push for a deal with Tehran and his opposition to Israel’s further escalation earlier in the week appeared to have created a divergence with Israel’s preference for continued deterrent action against Iran and its regional network.

“From a regional perspective, there may be tactical differences between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding timing, methods, and objectives,” Alshaabani said.

He explained: “The United States generally has broader global considerations, while Israel tends to focus more narrowly on its immediate security concerns. Whether these differences are tactical or more substantial remains unclear, but they do suggest that the two sides do not always view escalation in exactly the same way.”

The United States generally has broader global considerations, while Israel tends to focus more narrowly on its immediate security concerns

For Arab capitals, that divergence matters. If Washington restrains Israel and secures a deal, the Gulf may avoid a wider war. If the disagreement proves temporary and military exchanges resume, Gulf states could again find themselves exposed to Iranian retaliation, disruptions to energy infrastructure, and pressure on trade routes.

Abdulrazaq said Arab governments have largely reverted to familiar diplomatic language, but their unease is evident.

“Generally speaking, Arab governments have fallen back on the usual calls for restraint while condemning Iran for attacking Kuwait and Bahrain,” Abdulrazaq told The Media Line. “No one can say for certain what their private position is, but it’s abundantly clear that they are extremely unhappy with the current state of affairs, even with the jump in global oil prices,” he added.

The Gulf’s vulnerability is not evenly distributed. Saudi Arabia has more strategic depth and alternative routes, while smaller Gulf states remain heavily exposed to the Strait of Hormuz. That vulnerability is now central to the Arab calculation.

While bigger countries like Saudi have access to other routes … Qatar …. and other countries like Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE are almost totally reliant on the Strait of Hormuz

“While bigger countries like Saudi have access to other routes, countries like Qatar have suffered extensive damage to their LNG [liquified natural gas] production capabilities, and other countries like Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE are almost totally reliant on the Strait of Hormuz,” Abdulrazaq said.

“The more instability there is through the exchange of fire between the two belligerents, the longer it will take and the more painful it will be for the GCC states to try and recover their image as an oasis of peace and stability in an otherwise rough neighborhood,” he stressed.

This has created a split within the Gulf itself. According to Abdulrazaq, Saudi Arabia represents a more cautious camp focused on diplomacy and restraint, while the UAE has taken a more hawkish view, emphasizing the need to confront Iran militarily and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force if necessary.

“The positions can best be summarized by two main camps. The first is the Saudi camp that is looking towards deescalation and restraint via diplomacy, and to try to avoid being dragged into a war that could take the region into uncharted waters. This is the more dovish approach,” he explained.

“In terms of what constitutes a more hawkish approach, then that is the UAE, which has largely stood alone with its desire to join an international coalition against Iran to forcibly reopen Hormuz and to cripple Iranian capabilities,” Abdulrazaq added.

Yet even for states inclined toward a tougher response, the practical limits remain significant. Gulf monarchies possess advanced weapons systems, but their small populations, limited military manpower, and lack of combat experience complicate any sustained confrontation with Iran.

“That argument is surely becoming more attractive to countries like Kuwait, but we also have to remember that these countries are all tiny with small populations,” Abdulrazaq said. “Their financial horsepower does not make up for the shortfall in their manpower and the total lack of experience in their armed forces.”

This is where Riyadh’s caution becomes clearer. Saudi Arabia may view Iran as a threat, but it also understands that the current escalation was not initiated by Gulf states and that they are now paying part of the price for a conflict driven primarily by Israel, Iran, and the United States.

“Riyadh understands this in a way that perhaps Abu Dhabi does not, so while Iran may be seen as the more obvious threat, they also understand that they wouldn’t have been struck were it not for the US and Israel launching the war in February,” Abdulrazaq said.

The crisis has also revived old questions about the Gulf’s dependence on the United States. Since the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, Gulf security has rested heavily on the assumption that Washington would protect the region’s energy infrastructure and preserve access to global markets. The current war has not erased that structure, but it has exposed its fragility.

In terms of the GCC in particular, they really have no choice. Their entire security architecture has been geared towards reliance predominantly on the United States

“I think in terms of the GCC in particular, they really have no choice. Their entire security architecture has been geared towards reliance predominantly on the United States, with precedents going back to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait,” Abdulrazaq said.

“In the Gulf Arab calculus, the US would always be there to protect them and to ensure global markets benefited from their vast oil reserves,” he explained. “The current war has exposed the weaknesses of those assumptions, but it’s still going to take quite some time to pivot away or diversify from US security reliance.”

Saudi Arabia has already begun diversifying some of its defense relationships, including through ties with Pakistan and Turkey. The UAE, by contrast, appears to be deepening its relationship with Israel within the broader US-backed regional architecture.

“However, they have been making moves, particularly in Saudi Arabia, with a defense pact with Pakistan and deepening defense ties with Turkey,” Abdulrazaq said.

He added, “In the UAE, they are doubling down on their relationship with Israel, which, as part of the overall US-backed security architecture, shows they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Alshaabani described the Saudi approach not as a rejection of deterrence, but as an attempt to combine deterrence with diplomacy.

“The recent escalation has reinforced the Saudi view that de-escalation remains necessary,” he said, emphasizing that Riyadh recognizes the importance of maintaining credible deterrence capabilities, and therefore “the emerging approach is not diplomacy instead of deterrence, or deterrence instead of diplomacy, but rather a combination of both.”

Beyond the Gulf, Iraq may be among the most politically exposed Arab states. Iran remains deeply embedded in Iraq’s political and security order, and any major weakening of Tehran would reverberate through Baghdad’s ruling networks.

“In terms of the rest of the Arab world, Iraq is probably the most nervous about these events. Iran is still the most dominant powerbroker in Iraq today, with most of the ruling parties in Baghdad under the thrall of their coreligionists in Tehran,” Abdulrazaq said.

Iraq is probably the most nervous about these events. Iran is still the most dominant powerbroker in Iraq today.

He further explained that any serious damage to Iran “damages the corrupt and ill political system in Iraq, risking the continued profitability of many Iraqi politicians who have benefited from the status quo even as regular Iraqis have spent almost a quarter of a century since the invasion suffering and with increasingly dwindling standards of living.”

Public opinion across the Arab world also appears divided by geography and class. In the Gulf, attacks on state infrastructure may produce a rally-around-the-flag effect. In poorer Arab societies, the anger is broader, against Iran, Israel, the United States, and Arab governments themselves for failing to build sufficient defensive capacity.

“In some cases, we’ve seen a rallying behind the flag effect, particularly in the Gulf. Many of them are not oblivious to the excellent standards of living and subsidized luxurious lifestyles that they lead, and so they naturally perceive Iranian attacks against their countries and their leaders to be attacks on their privileged positions,” Abdulrazaq said.

He added that, by contrast, in less affluent countries in the Arab world, “most of their ire is directed at a combination of not only Iran, Israel, and the US for bringing yet more violence to the Middle East, but also at the Arab states’ seeming inability to defend themselves.”

This frustration is increasingly tied to comparisons with Turkey’s domestic defense industry, which many in the region see as more advanced and self-reliant than those of Arab states despite years of Gulf military spending.

“They are questioning where all their money has been spent all these years, and why they haven’t built up sufficient defensive capability to be able to look after themselves,” Abdulrazaq said. “Of course, they’re not just talking about buying the latest and greatest equipment from the US,” he added, “but people frequently post on social media comparing the advancement of Turkey’s domestic defense industry and comparing it to the near nonexistent sector across much of the Arab world.”

The longer the crisis continues, the more it threatens competing visions for the region. Israel and Turkey have each promoted future routes for energy, trade, and communications through their own spheres of influence. But those ambitions remain distant while Iran can still disrupt energy markets through Hormuz and while the Houthis threaten shipping in the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb.

“While countries like Israel and Turkey are already talking about their own visions for a future Middle East with energy, communication, and trade pipelines and routes passing through their respective spheres of influence, we’re a long way away from any of that materializing,” Abdulrazaq said.

In the meantime, he observed, given Iran’s stranglehold over international energy markets through its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthis threatening Israeli shipping through the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, “We could be looking at even greater international economic turmoil if the Houthis decide to expand it to a general blockade rather than specifically only Israeli vessels.”

We could be looking at even greater international economic turmoil if the Houthis decide to expand it to a general blockade rather than specifically only Israeli vessels

For Saudi Arabia, the immediate role is likely to remain diplomatic: encouraging dialogue, coordinating with Gulf and international partners, and trying to prevent the confrontation from expanding into a war involving Israel, Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the United States.

Alshaabani maintained that Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to support regional and international efforts to contain escalation: “Its role could include encouraging dialogue, supporting diplomatic initiatives, coordinating with Gulf and international partners, and promoting arrangements that reduce the risk of broader confrontation.”

“Riyadh’s interest remains focused on preventing a regional war and preserving long-term stability,” he concluded.