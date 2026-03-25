Weapons Factory or Depleted Stockpiles? Analysts Disagree About Why Houthis Are Not Fighting This War

The group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, delivered several speeches indicating the group is “ready to respond to American and Israeli aggression against Iran as events unfold.”

Despite nearly a month having passed since the start of Operation Epic Fury against Iran and the subsequent US-Israeli airstrikes, the Yemeni Houthi movement, Ansar Allah, which was established by Iran in Yemen, has not yet entered the conflict.

This unusual silence from the typically aggressive group has raised questions about why it has not acted to ease the pressure on Iran following the strikes. Political analysts and sources are divided on the reasons for this silence.

Although the Houthis have carried out several military operations—launching ballistic missiles toward Israel and targeting approximately 180 ships as of early 2026, according to media reports and relevant organizations—they have not yet taken part in these attacks.

The Houthis control large parts of Yemen, including the capital, Sana’a. They also partially control the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the port of Hodeidah, and other ports. They possess a large stockpile of ballistic missiles and drones, which they previously used to target Saudi Arabia and the UAE between 2015 and 2020, striking vital areas, including the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and several important Saudi oil facilities.

This past month, as Operation Epic Fury has unfolded, the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, delivered several speeches indicating the group is “ready to respond to American and Israeli aggression against Iran, as events unfold,” according to the Houthi-controlled version of the Yemeni news agency Saba.

Iran considers the Houthis its strategic reserve, where it possesses a large number of missiles and drones. That’s why it has kept the Houthis out of the war.

Yasser al-Waili, a former Yemeni military officer residing in a Gulf state, told The Media Line: “Iran considers the Houthis its strategic reserve, where it possesses a large number of missiles and drones. That’s why it has kept the Houthis out of the war.”

“Everyone knows that Iran previously transferred several pieces of military manufacturing equipment to the port of Hodeidah,” he said. “This was clearly reported in the media, and the legitimate Yemeni government warned about it hundreds of times, but no one listened,” he added, “Perhaps now drones and some ballistic missile components are being manufactured and transported to Iran by sea or other means.”

He said the group’s current lack of involvement is tied to that arrangement, explaining that Iran prefers production sites outside the reach of American and Israeli strikes as its facilities inside Iran and Iraq continue to be hit. “If they lose this facility, they will lose a great deal … They might then utilize the stockpiles held by Hezbollah in Lebanon after losing Syria,” Al-Waili added.

“Striking the Houthi factories in this war means eliminating the secret factory and strategic stockpile of Iran, and it may be a good step.”

The Houthis don’t have weapons. If they did, they would have used them. They were transferred to Iran for use by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Hani al-Ariki, a Yemeni political activist, disagreed with Yasser al-Waili’s analysis, telling The Media Line: “The Houthis don’t have weapons. If they did, they would have used them. They were transferred to Iran for use by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).”

He continued: “They are reckless. We saw how they used the weapons they had in previous years. If they had missiles, they would have launched them, but all of these were transferred to Iran for use. That’s why they haven’t entered this war yet.”

Regarding their being forced to transfer weapons to Iran instead of using them to strike military targets on orders from the IRGC, similar to Hezbollah in Lebanon, al-Ariki answered: “This is now Iran’s major existential battle. Therefore, it seeks to ensure that the strikes are precise and carried out in waves, as has been the case since the beginning of the conflict.”

“Thus, it is not prepared to risk the stockpile that was in Yemen for what is considered their most important battle,” he concluded.

Another viewpoint was offered by Abdullah al-Arifi, a Saudi military analyst, who told The Media Line: “For several months now, we haven’t heard of any Houthi strikes against Israel or any other targets. It’s clear their stockpiles have run out, and they have no more.”

He added, “For some time now, there has been talk about Iran abandoning the Houthis and no longer supplying them with weapons and equipment.” He said this may explain why the group has pulled back, even within Yemen, and focused on holding territory it has already seized, while its attacks on ships and other areas in Yemen have declined following previous American and Israeli strikes.

“The previous American and Israeli strikes have hurt them,” he said.

Al-Arifi continued, “The Houthis can’t afford to stay out of it if they have weapons.” Increasing the pressure and opening more fronts might help Iran militarily. “We’re seeing how the Iraqi Shiite militias, which Iran established in Iraq, have intervened in this war,” he said, noting that this did not happen in the 12-day war in June 2015, when those militias were far less active than they are now.

Mujahid al-Salali, a Yemeni journalist specializing in political affairs, told The Media Line: “The Houthis are not yet ready to participate in attacks on Gulf and Israeli interests in the region. They are waiting for a signal from Iran, which will tell them to intervene at the appropriate time.”

He said that, based on his observations of the Iranian-backed group in Yemen, the Houthis would not hesitate to defend Iran.

“However, Iran wants them to be a later option if Hezbollah and the Shiite militias in Iraq fail to harm Israel, America, and the Gulf states,” he said. “They will join the war after these parties are exhausted, serving as a substitute player in the game.”

The Yemenis will participate when the leader of the revolution, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, orders it

Mohammed al-Nasiri, a Yemeni journalist close to the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement who manages several accounts supporting them, told The Media Line: “The Yemenis will participate when the leader of the revolution, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, orders it.”

He added: “The leader has stated that we will not stand idly by and will participate according to the circumstances. Therefore, the Yemeni people will not hesitate to defend Muslims and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Al-Nasiri declined to comment on questions about the depletion of stocks or the existence of any disagreements with the group, simply saying: “You will see the capabilities of the Yemenis in due time.”