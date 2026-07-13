What Happens to Lindsey Graham’s Senate Seat—and Could Mitch McConnell Be Replaced?

South Carolina must fill Graham’s seat for the remainder of his term while Republicans choose a new November nominee, as McConnell’s prolonged absence exposes the Senate’s lack of a clear process for replacing an incapacitated member

The death of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has left South Carolina temporarily without one of its two senators, narrowed the Republican Party’s working majority in Washington and triggered two distinct political processes: the appointment of an interim senator and the selection of a new Republican candidate for November’s election.

Graham, 71, died Saturday after returning from a visit to Ukraine. A preliminary report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington found that he suffered an aortic dissection—a tear in the wall of the body’s main artery—associated with arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The finding remains preliminary pending additional testing.

One day before his death, Graham met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s air-defense needs and proposed sanctions against Russia. His death also removes one of Washington’s most prominent Republican supporters of both Ukraine and Israel and leaves unfinished a sanctions bill targeting Moscow that he had developed with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

He was up for reelection on November 3. His current six-year term expires on January 3, 2027, and he had already won South Carolina’s June 9 Republican primary, securing the party’s nomination for a fifth term. He was scheduled to face Democratic nominee Dr. Annie Andrews in November.

South Carolina must now decide who serves during the remaining months of Graham’s current term, while Republicans must separately choose who replaces him on the ballot for the next six-year term.

Who Appoints Graham’s Immediate Replacement?

Under the 17th Amendment, states may authorize their governors to make temporary Senate appointments when a vacancy occurs through death, resignation, or expulsion. States are not required to use the same system, and several do not permit ordinary gubernatorial appointments.

South Carolina authorizes its governor to appoint an interim senator. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is therefore expected to name someone to serve through January 3, 2027. The appointee may run for the full term, but the appointment itself does not confer the Republican nomination.

As of Monday morning, no choice had been announced. McMaster could appoint a candidate who plans to compete in the primary, giving that person the advantages of incumbency and immediate access to the Senate, or select a caretaker who agrees not to run.

South Carolina Republicans are expected to hold a special primary on August 11. Candidate filing is scheduled to begin July 21, and a runoff will be held August 25 if no candidate receives a majority. The winner will face Andrews and any other qualifying candidates in November.

Because South Carolina has become a strongly Republican state, the eventual Republican nominee will begin as the favorite, although Graham’s death creates more uncertainty than would have existed with an established incumbent.

The compressed schedule could create logistical complications. Federal law generally requires states to send ballots to military and overseas voters at least 45 days before a federal election, leaving officials little time to prepare ballots after a possible August 25 runoff.

Do All States Replace Senators the Same Way?

No. Senate-vacancy procedures are an untidy patchwork of state laws.

The 17th Amendment allows each state legislature to decide whether its governor may make a temporary appointment. In most states, the governor can appoint someone who serves until a special or regularly scheduled election. Some require the appointee to belong to the same party as the departing senator, while others direct the governor to choose from a list supplied by that party. A smaller group leaves the seat vacant until voters choose a successor.

South Carolina does not appear to impose a same-party requirement, but there is virtually no chance that McMaster, a committed Republican, will appoint a Democrat or independent.

What Happens When a House Member Dies?

House vacancies are handled differently. The Constitution requires every vacant House seat to be filled through an election. A governor cannot appoint a temporary representative, even when a district may remain without a voting member for months.

The governor calls a special election under state law. Until the winner is sworn in, the former representative’s office generally continues providing limited constituent services under the supervision of the House clerk.

This distinction reflects the original constitutional design: senators were once chosen by state legislatures and serve six-year terms, while House members have always been elected directly for two-year terms.

Who Is Henry McMaster?

Henry McMaster, 79, is a traditional Southern conservative and a close ally of President Donald Trump. He served as South Carolina attorney general and lieutenant governor before becoming governor in 2017, when then-Gov. Nikki Haley joined the Trump administration.

During the 2016 Republican primary, McMaster became one of the earliest prominent elected officials to endorse Trump. He has generally supported Trump on immigration, taxation, abortion, judicial appointments, and federal-state disputes.

McMaster is not usually associated with the party’s libertarian faction or with anti-establishment conservatives who built their careers challenging Republican leaders from the right. He is better understood as a conventional establishment conservative who aligned himself early and firmly with Trump.

The governor is term-limited, and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson recently won the Republican nomination to succeed him.

McMaster was also a political ally of Graham and had agreed, along with Sen. Tim Scott, to co-chair his reelection campaign. That relationship could incline him toward someone broadly aligned with Graham’s national-security views rather than a Republican who rose by attacking Graham from the party’s right flank. That remains an inference, not a stated criterion from the governor.

Whom Is McMaster Likely to Appoint?

As of Monday, McMaster had not announced his choice. Any firm prediction would be premature.

Names under discussion include Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Republican Reps. Russell Fry, Nancy Mace, and Ralph Norman. The opening comes only weeks after a bruising Republican gubernatorial primary left several prominent conservatives with statewide campaign organizations and unfulfilled ambitions.

Mace, who lost that primary, is reportedly considering entering the Senate contest. Norman has also been mentioned, but would have to weigh the effect of leaving his House seat while Republicans hold a narrow majority. Rep. Joe Wilson has indicated that he is not seeking either the appointment or the nomination.

Fry represents a safely Republican district and has close ties to Trump’s political organization. Evette has already run statewide and would allow McMaster to appoint the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate, although her recent primary defeat could count against her.

The governor could select a neutral caretaker, leaving primary voters to choose the long-term nominee without giving anyone an incumbency advantage. He could instead appoint the person he and Trump would prefer to see win in August.

A Republican appointment is effectively certain. Trump has suggested that he has a preferred prospective candidate but has not publicly named that person.

Does Graham’s Death Change Control of the Senate?

Not by itself.

Before Graham’s death, Republicans held 53 seats. Democrats held 45, and two independents caucused with them. The vacancy reduces formal Republican membership to 52 while leaving the Democratic-aligned bloc at 47. McMaster’s appointment will probably restore the division to 53-47.

The party’s effective voting margin is narrower because Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell is also absent from Washington while recovering from a serious fall and hospitalization. With Graham’s seat vacant and McConnell unavailable, Republicans may have only 51 members able to vote against 47 in the Democratic-aligned bloc.

That remains enough to prevail on party-line votes, but it leaves Senate leaders less room for defections. The narrower margin could affect confirmation votes, budget negotiations, defense spending, and efforts to advance the Russia-sanctions legislation Graham championed.

Partisan control will not change unless McMaster does something politically unimaginable and appoints a non-Republican.

What Do We Actually Know About McConnell’s Condition?

McConnell, 84, was hospitalized after falling at his Washington home on June 14 and briefly losing consciousness. His office and physician said testing found no concussion, fracture, stroke or heart attack. Doctors later detected mild pneumonia, which responded to antibiotics.

After several weeks of public silence, McConnell released a statement Sunday and a photograph of himself with his wife, Elaine Chao. He acknowledged that longstanding mobility problems had contributed to several falls over the preceding year.

A childhood case of polio left McConnell with a permanent impairment in his left leg. He has experienced several falls in recent years, including one in 2023 that caused a concussion and a fractured rib.

McConnell has left the hospital for an inpatient rehabilitation facility, where he is receiving intensive physical therapy to rebuild his strength and reduce the risk of another fall. He says he is “regaining” strength but is not yet able to return to Washington or resume voting. No date has been given for his return.

He has not appeared publicly since the June hospitalization but says he remains involved in Senate and Kentucky matters through his staff and conversations with colleagues.

Claims that McConnell is comatose, brain-dead or secretly deceased are unsupported. Initial dispatch reports referring to an unconscious person or a possible cardiac arrest helped fuel speculation, but such reports are not medical diagnoses. No independently released medical record allows the public to verify every detail supplied by his office.

McConnell says he intends to complete his term, which expires on January 3, 2027, and had already announced that he would not seek reelection. The available evidence points to serious physical frailty and an uncertain recovery, not publicly established cognitive incapacity.

Why Can’t McConnell Simply Be Declared Incapacitated?

Congress has no equivalent of the 25th Amendment.

That amendment provides a process for transferring presidential authority when a president cannot perform the duties of office. No comparable constitutional mechanism exists for senators or representatives. A physician, governor, party leader or group of colleagues cannot declare a senator incapacitated and install a replacement.

McConnell’s seat remains legally occupied unless he resigns, dies or is expelled. His inability to attend votes, even for an extended period, does not by itself create a vacancy.

The Senate may expel a member by a two-thirds vote. In theory, that power could be invoked against someone permanently incapable of serving. In practice, expulsion has been treated as punishment for serious misconduct or disloyalty, not as a response to illness, and it has never been used solely because of incapacity.

The chamber might attempt to address an extraordinary case through its constitutional rulemaking and disciplinary powers, but no settled procedure, medical standard or neutral body exists to determine that a senator can no longer serve. Creating such a process for one member would provoke major constitutional and partisan disputes.

One unusual House precedent dates to 1981, when the chamber declared the seat of Maryland Rep. Gladys Noon Spellman vacant after she suffered a heart attack, fell into a coma and was unable to take the oath for a new term. Spellman never regained consciousness and died in 1988, nearly eight years after the heart attack. The episode remains the only time the House has vacated a seat because a member was physically or mentally incapable of serving, and it does not establish a clear procedure for the Senate.

McConnell could voluntarily resign, which would activate Kentucky’s vacancy law. Neither the governor nor Senate Republican leaders, however, can force him to step aside merely because another senator would be more consistently available.

The constitutional system is well equipped to replace dead lawmakers but poorly designed to deal with living members who can no longer perform their duties. McConnell’s condition may prevent him from returning to regular Senate work, but the information released so far provides no legal basis for declaring his seat vacant.