What It Means When Israel’s Parliament Dissolves Itself

Two preliminary dissolution bills have advanced in the Knesset, but Israel has not yet formally entered an election campaign as coalition and opposition lawmakers maneuver over the ultra-Orthodox draft dispute

When Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, votes to dissolve itself, it is not merely pausing its work or adjourning for a break. It is beginning the legal process of ending its own term early and sending the country back to national elections.

Israel is a parliamentary democracy. Voters do not directly elect the prime minister. They vote for parties. Those parties win seats in the 120-member Knesset according to their share of the national vote, and a government is formed when one member of Knesset—usually the leader of the largest or most politically viable party—can assemble a coalition with majority support.

In the current case, the Knesset has not yet finally dissolved itself. It has advanced dissolution bills only in preliminary readings, the first stage for this type of legislation. Lawmakers first backed a coalition-sponsored bill to dissolve the Knesset, then hours later voted 53-0 in favor of a preliminary reading of an opposition bill sponsored by Blue and White MK Pnina Tameno, party chair Benny Gantz, and others. Both measures still must go through committee and then pass three further readings in the Knesset plenum. The final reading requires support from at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members.

A preliminary vote shows political momentum, but it does not end the Knesset’s term. Deals can still be made, factions can reverse course, and either bill can stall. The existence of both a coalition-backed bill and an opposition-backed bill also changes the political leverage. If the coalition abandons its own bill, the opposition’s version keeps another route to early elections alive. That increases pressure on the government to show progress on a military draft exemption law for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students or risk seeing ultra-Orthodox parties shift support to the opposition path.

If a dissolution law passes, the law itself will set the election date. The opposition bill would hold elections exactly 90 days after the law passes. The coalition bill does not specify a date, but says the Knesset House Committee would set one no less than three months after final approval. Elections are generally held at least 90 days after the law passes and no more than five months later. In this case, the election is expected to take place in September or October, though the precise date has not yet been finalized.

The government does not disappear during that period. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers remain in office until a new government is formed. Israel follows the principle of continuity of government: the existing government continues to govern until another government replaces it. Even if elections produce another deadlock and no new coalition can be formed, the existing government can remain in place in the interim.

Americans might think of this as a caretaker government, and Israelis often use language such as “transitional government” in ordinary political conversation. More precisely, Israeli law refers to an “outgoing government” after a new Knesset is elected or after the government resigns. In practical terms, the old government continues to run the state until a new one is sworn in.

The government does not automatically lose its legal powers after dissolution. The state still has to function. Wars continue, budgets must be managed, emergencies arise, and ministries cannot hang a “Back After Elections” sign on the door.

Its freedom of action does become more limited in practice. Transitional or outgoing governments are expected to exercise restraint, especially on major appointments, long-term policy decisions, and steps that could bind the next government unnecessarily. Courts and legal advisers have treated restraint as especially important during election periods, when ministers may be tempted to use state power, budgets, or appointments for political advantage.

There is no blanket ban on government action during this period. If there is an urgent security need, a fiscal necessity, or a matter that cannot responsibly wait, the government can still act. A routine appointment or political spending decision may face tougher scrutiny than a wartime decision or an urgent measure needed to keep the state functioning.

The Knesset also continues to exist after dissolution until the new Knesset convenes. It does not vanish the moment the dissolution law passes. It can still legislate, though in practice its work is usually more limited during an election period. Emergency provisions and expiring laws may still need to be handled so the state does not lose legal authority during the transition.

Dissolution is different from a no-confidence vote. In Israel, a no-confidence motion is “constructive.” The Knesset cannot simply topple a government by saying it no longer has confidence in it. To pass, a no-confidence motion must receive at least 61 votes and support an alternative government, including its proposed prime minister, ministers, and basic policy guidelines. The system is designed to prevent a vacuum: if the Knesset brings down one government, it must be ready to install another.

A dissolution bill does not install a new government. It sends the country to elections. A no-confidence vote means a new government is ready. Dissolution means the voters are being asked to decide again.

Nor does a dissolution vote necessarily mean the government has formally lost a no-confidence vote. A coalition can fracture politically without being replaced by an alternative government. Coalition partners may refuse to support major legislation, threaten to quit, or back a dissolution bill because they believe elections are preferable to continuing under the current arrangement.

The immediate crisis centers on the ultra-Orthodox draft dispute. Israel requires most Jewish citizens to serve in the military, but ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students have long received exemptions. That arrangement has become far more politically explosive since October 7, 2023, as reservists have served repeated tours and the military’s manpower needs have grown. Ultra-Orthodox parties want legislation preserving exemptions; many other Israelis see such exemptions as intolerable in wartime.

For Netanyahu, the danger runs in both directions. If he satisfies the ultra-Orthodox parties, he risks angering reservists, secular voters, and parts of the right. If he fails to satisfy them, he risks losing the coalition partners that keep him in power. The opposition bill adds another pressure point: even if the coalition tries to slow or shelve its own dissolution effort, another parliamentary vehicle for early elections is now moving forward.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz cast the opposition vote as a sign that the government’s days are numbered. “This is the beginning of the end. This failed government will go home sooner or later,” he said.

For now, Israel has not fully entered an election campaign by law. It has entered the corridor leading there, and now there is more than one door. The Knesset still has to walk through one of them.