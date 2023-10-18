White House Briefs US Jewish Community on Biden Administration’s Israel Trips

On separate visits, President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are showing strong US support for Israel. The US is focused on Israel's next steps, securing the release of hostages from Hamas, and how to get aid to civilians in Gaza

Shelley Greenspan, the White House’s liaison to the American Jewish community, hosted a briefing for the Jewish community to discuss US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s recent trip to Israel and President Joe Biden’s current trip to the country.

The White House announced Monday that President Biden would travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18. Biden had planned to travel to Amman, Jordan, for a four-party meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, but that part of his trip has since been called off by Jordan.

The White House’s statement said Biden “will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination” and will “discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.”

Talking to reporters, Sam Sutton, the National Security Council’s director for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, said: “The purpose of this visit at this critical moment is to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel, [and] to show strong, steadfast support following Hamas’s appalling terrorist attacks that have claimed the lives of more than 1,400 innocent civilians, including at least 31 Americans.”

Biden’s agenda, according to Sutton, includes “signaling strong support” for Israel, discussing “the importance of securing the release of the hostages taken by Hamas,” ascertaining Israel’s next steps with the war, and finding a solution “to get aid to the people who need it in Gaza, but not into the hands of Hamas.”

Biden tapped Ambassador David Satterfield to lead the US envoy on humanitarian issues. Satterfield has 40 years of experience as a US foreign service officer, with a large portion of that time spent in the Middle East. He will work with the United Nations and regional partners to get aid to Gazans.

“President Biden will also use this trip to underscore a message of deterrence and our crystal clear message to any actor, state or non-state, that they should not take advantage of this threat in Israel,” Sutton said.

Biden’s visit to the Middle East comes days after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin returned from an impromptu trip to Israel following the Hamas attacks.

Austin, a retired US Army four-star general, is the former commanding general of the United States Forces–Iraq. He was on the boards of directors for both Raytheon Technologies and Booz Hamilton Allen before becoming President Biden’s secretary of defense in 2021.

It was Austin’s third trip to Israel as secretary of defense. He was motivated to travel to Israel after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant showed Austin, and several other defense ministers who were gathered in Brussels at the time, videos of the Hamas attacks.

The horrific images left an indelible mark on the defense leaders. Austin then made arrangements to travel to Israel.

He really wanted to be there to underscore his personal revulsion at the scope of what Hamas had perpetrated: massacring innocent civilians who were at a peace festival, at a music concert; taking hostages who were children, grandparents, Holocaust survivors. This is abhorrent and he wanted to underscore that and make clear that this was not a time for people to be trying to find excuses for crimes that are simply inexcusable.

“He really wanted to be there to underscore his personal revulsion at the scope of what Hamas had perpetrated: massacring innocent civilians who were at a peace festival, at a music concert; taking hostages who were children, grandparents, Holocaust survivors. This is abhorrent and he wanted to underscore that and make clear that this was not a time for people to be trying to find excuses for crimes that are simply inexcusable,” Dr. Warren Bass, director of speechwriting and senior adviser to Secretary Lloyd, told reporters at the briefing.

Gallant asked for security assistance on October 7 and received the first shipment of US security assistance the following Tuesday. Lloyd, who was present when the American C17 aircraft full of military aid arrived in Israel last week, asked for military aid from the US to Israel “to be flowing out at the speed of war.”

Austin has been in contact with Gallant nearly every day since October 7.

Dr. Mara Karlin, who is performing the duties of deputy under-secretary of defense for policy, said at the press briefing that racing the security aid from the US to Israel was not easy and “required multiple miracles” to get it done.

Austin ordered the Ford Carrier Strike group to the region while he was in Israel.

Austin sent the carrier strike group as “a clear message of deterrence, a clear message reminding folks of the capabilities of the United States military and signaling to anyone who might want to escalate that would be just a downright terrible idea,” Karlin told reporters.

The US secretary of defense has since ordered an additional carrier strike group, a fighter squadron, and a US Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to the region.

Sending US military assets is all about signaling deterrence to adversaries.

There are very few things more powerful than looking at a carrier strike group. One of the few things more powerful than that is looking at two carrier strike groups.

“There are very few things more powerful than looking at a carrier strike group. One of the few things more powerful than that is looking at two carrier strike groups,” Karlin said.