Who was Ali Larijani: Former IRGC Commander, Ayatollah’s Adviser, Architect of Brutal Crackdown That Killed Thousands

According to reports, Larijani was killed by Israeli strikes along with Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the IRGC Basij force

Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian official and adviser to the Supreme Leader, played a central role in suppressing widespread anti-regime protests in January 2026. Serving as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, he oversaw a crackdown that involved lethal force, resulting in thousands of deaths and prompting US sanctions.

According to reports, he was killed by Israeli strikes on the evening of Monday, March 16, along with Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the IRGC Basij force. Initially, official confirmation and details surrounding the circumstances of Larijani’s death were lacking, and there was uncertainty about whether he survived the attack.

Born in 1957 in Najaf, Iraq, to a prominent Iranian clerical family, Larijani was shaped early on by both religious and academic influences. He pursued higher education in philosophy at the University of Tehran, specializing in Western philosophy.

This academic background contributed to his reputation as one of the more intellectually inclined figures within the Iranian political establishment, capable of engaging with both Islamic thought and broader philosophical traditions.

His political trajectory began in the early years following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when he entered state structures that were still consolidating. Over time, he moved through a series of key institutional roles. He served as head of Iran’s state broadcasting organization (IRIB) from 1994 to 2004, overseeing a critical tool of state messaging during a period marked by internal reformist pressures and external tensions.

Larijani later became secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, placing him at the center of one of the country’s most sensitive policy arenas. His tenure coincided with heightened international scrutiny over Iran’s nuclear program, and his approach was often described as firm but calculated, reflecting both ideological commitment and an understanding of diplomatic constraints.

From 2008 to 2020, Larijani served as speaker of Parliament (Majlis), one of the most influential positions within Iran’s political system. During this period, he positioned himself as a pragmatic conservative, often acting as a bridge between hardline factions and more moderate elements. He played a major role in supporting the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aligning at times with President Hassan Rouhani’s government despite broader factional divides.

Despite being seen by some political peers as relatively moderate, Larijani adopted a hardline approach when the regime faced internal challenges, aligning himself directly with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was among the first senior officials identified as advocating the use of force against protesters in January 2026, a crackdown that resulted in a death toll estimated in the thousands. According to some estimates, as many as 10,000 to 31,000 Iranians were killed, most during two days of violence on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

Larijani’s role in the suppression of civilian protests led to sanctions from Washington. On January 15, a week after the latest crackdown began, the US imposed sanctions on Larijani, accusing him in his role as council secretary of “coordinating the suppression of protests and issuing orders for the use of force against protesters.” The measures he supported were aimed at quelling what authorities described as “domestic unrest” and preventing threats to the stability of the Islamic Republic.

His death leaves a significant gap in Iran’s leadership, where he had served as the second-most powerful figure after the now-deceased supreme leader. The newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has remained largely absent, both due to the need to stay in hiding during the war and reports of a serious injury sustained in an airstrike.

In that vacuum, Larijani was widely seen as managing the regime’s day-to-day operations, including directing harsh measures against demonstrators and opposition figures. The removal of Larijani appears to be a bold strategic move that may not necessarily topple the regime but certainly will impair it and leave open the question of who will govern Iran as the war rages on.