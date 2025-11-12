Will the Death Penalty in Israel Actually Deter Terrorists?

Former district court judge Oded Mudrik: “We cannot see thousands of people executed. Only special cases must be selected for this punishment”

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, advanced a bill on Monday that would permit the death penalty for terrorists convicted of killing Israelis. The bill, which has sparked debate and drawn criticism, passed the first of three hearings. To become law, it must pass two additional readings, which have not yet been scheduled.

The war between Israel and Hamas, which ended last month after two years of fighting, and the resulting ceasefire agreement have rekindled the debate in Israel over the death penalty for terrorists.

Several attempts have been made to put forward a bill allowing capital punishment for terrorist acts, including those committed in the West Bank, which Israel has controlled since 1967 under a different legal system. Military law, which is applied to Palestinians in the West Bank, allows the death penalty for convicted murderers. However, it has never been applied.

Currently, Israeli law allows the death penalty for a narrow range of crimes—namely, treason, genocide, crimes against humanity, and crimes against the Jewish people during wartime. Supporters of expanding capital punishment argue that the continued wave of terrorist attacks in recent decades is partly due to Israel’s reluctance to impose the harshest penalty.

The death penalty has been used twice in Israel’s history—against a Jew who was accused of treason, only to be posthumously exonerated, and against Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1962.

“In certain cases, there is justification for the death penalty,” Professor Oded Mudrik, a former Tel Aviv District Court judge, told The Media Line. “The current law allows for it, but it cannot be employed that easily.”

Yossi Amrosi, a former senior agent at Israel’s Security Agency, says he does not oppose the death penalty, but he questions its benefit.

“What we will likely see is lengthy legal procedures and appeals which will make the terrorists into heroes,” said Amrosi, a research fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy. “This could lead to copycats and more terrorist attacks.”

“Terrorists sentenced to death will become famous, and this is extremely dangerous,” he added.

The law that is now pending final readings stipulates that Israeli courts must impose the death penalty on those who have murdered Israeli citizens because of nationalistic motives. It also allows judges serving on military courts in the West Bank to sentence offenders to death with a simple majority, rather than the unanimous decision currently required.

“It is difficult to define the cases in the law,” Mudrik elaborated. “It can be stated that the death penalty will be available as punishment in cases of mass terrorist incidents or very severe cases, but it still must depend on the details of each individual case. This already exists.”

“The new law creates more flexibility, saying that the punishment for terrorism is death, denying the courts discretion, and this is a major shortcoming in this proposed bill,” he added.

Public opinion in Israel is largely favorable toward the death penalty for convicted terrorists. Some see it as a deterrent against future attacks, especially those intended to kidnap Israelis to free Palestinian prisoners.

According to various organizations, there are between 9,000 and 10,000 Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails.

“Only a few hundred of them have been convicted of murder, and only they would be eligible for parole,” said Amrosi. “So there will always be motivation to kidnap Israelis, and the death penalty won’t prevent that.”

As a result of the current war, in which the Hamas terrorist organization kidnapped more than 250 people, Israel released over 4,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of several ceasefire deals. Some of the prisoners were convicted of murdering scores of Israelis. Their release is a bitter pill to swallow for many Israelis, especially relatives of their victims.

There is also frustration among Israelis that their taxes are paying for lengthy prison sentences for Palestinians, including funding university degrees and advanced healthcare.

Israel has been facing terrorism since its establishment in 1948. Thousands of victims later, with tens of thousands of Palestinians in and out of Israeli prisons, the death penalty is seen by some as a tool to deter future attacks.

As a result, lawmakers have repeatedly tried over the years to pass legislation that would make the death penalty more broadly available as a punitive measure.

“Punishment has two main purposes—one is to deter future or repeated offenders, and the other is rehabilitation,” said Mudrik.

Israelis were shocked by the images Hamas terrorists broadcast live as they stormed the border on Oct. 7, 2023. Scenes of beheadings, families found burned as they hugged each other in their last moments, and other horrifying images have been etched in the public memory. These scenes have also sparked calls for revenge against the terrorists who were apprehended alive after the attack.

“The death penalty doesn’t reflect the public value of revenge,” said Mudrik. “Capital punishment is not proper revenge and should only be used as a punishment if it can be used as an effective deterrent.”

Thousands of suspected Hamas members were arrested after Oct. 7; none have been brought to trial yet. If the death penalty law is approved, it will pose a serious challenge to the judiciary.

“The image of Israel’s judiciary is critical,” said Mudrik. “Proper trials must be conducted, and we cannot see thousands of people executed. Only special cases must be selected for this punishment.”

Nazi criminal Eichmann is the one example of a criminal Israel has executed. However, Hamas leaders behind the Oct. 7 were assassinated during the war, leaving few candidates with a similar résumé.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has strong religious motifs. Palestinian terrorists have carried out scores of suicide bombings. Those who didn’t set out to kill themselves as part of the attack are fully aware that their chances of surviving an attack against Israelis are slim, with the majority killed in the attempt to stop them.

“Some people believe that capital punishment in these cases does not serve as a deterrent because many of the perpetrators are willing to kill themselves, their death serving a purpose of its own,” Mudrik continued. “Therefore, I doubt the effectiveness of this punishment as a deterrent.”

“Terrorists have this internal willingness and preparedness to die,” said Amrosi. “From decades of talking to terrorists, their motivation always comes back to their faith and religion.”

But those in favor of capital punishment believe it is a tool Israel has not yet used and may contribute to the fight against terror.

The bill’s final vote has yet to be scheduled.