After Maduro, America Rewrites the Rules of the Game

From Venezuela to Gaza and Iran, Israeli officials and analysts say US actions signal a shift in global norms—one that offers Israel opportunity, but at a cost

The capture of Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro by US forces would have been nearly unthinkable just months ago. For decades, international conduct was governed by what many policymakers treated as fixed rules: sovereignty was inviolable, regime change was taboo, and even openly aggressive governments were largely shielded by legal and diplomatic restraint. Those old rules shaped expectations far beyond active conflict zones and defined what was considered permissible behavior by states.

“The Americans are rewriting the rules of the game,” said Yossi Kuperwasser, speaking to The Media Line. Kuperwasser is head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and formerly served as head of the analysis division of Israeli military intelligence, as well as director general of Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs. According to him, the old international order created a system in which rogue regimes could operate with near immunity, protected by legal frameworks that discouraged decisive action. That balance, he argued, is now being consciously reversed.

Recent US sanctions, from Latin America to the Middle East, point to a departure from the long-held assumption that restraint itself produces stability. In practice, Washington has shown a greater readiness to use force to set limits and enforce outcomes. For Israel, which has spent years operating between security imperatives and international criticism, this shift creates a mixed reality. It opens strategic space but also sharpens scrutiny over how the new rules are applied and judged.

Israel’s diplomatic relations with Venezuela were severed under Hugo Chávez and remained frozen throughout the Maduro era, shaped by ideological alignment with Iran and sustained hostility toward Israel. Under the old international order, that rupture was treated as irreversible, reinforced by regional conventions and diplomatic inertia. Maduro’s capture has disrupted those assumptions and reopened questions that had largely been taken off the table.

Moshe Tur-Paz, chair of the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs Subcommittee, told The Media Line that the moment should be approached with caution rather than expectation. While emphasizing that outcomes remain uncertain, he acknowledged that the underlying conditions have shifted. “I do think there are opportunities opening all the time,” Tur-Paz said. “There’s a great opportunity here.” He pointed to the United States’ more assertive posture under President Donald Trump and the close coordination with Israel as developments that would have been difficult to imagine under the previous rules.

Kuperwasser, however, warned against confusing a dramatic action with structural change. Removing a leader, he said, does not automatically dismantle the system that sustained him. Under both the old and the emerging rules, he noted, history shows that abrupt regime disruption without a viable alternative can produce instability rather than reform. Whether Venezuela is entering a genuinely new phase or merely adapting old structures under new conditions remains uncertain.

Both men agree that the old international order is no longer working as it once did. Kuperwasser described the shift as a conscious rejection of rules that rewarded aggression by penalizing those willing to act. States committed to the old system, he argued, hesitated to enforce red lines, allowing adversaries to build capabilities and operate freely. The new rules, in contrast, prioritize prevention over patience.

Tur-Paz framed the same divide in moral and democratic terms. Under the old rules, he said, democracies were expected to absorb aggression while limiting themselves to diplomacy or sanctions. The new reality challenges that premise. “If you’re not willing to use your power,” he said, “you’ll be seen as a country that only talks.” In his view, the current moment reflects a recalibration in which democracies assert that self-defense is not an exception but a principle.

Both trace the collapse of the old rules, at least in part, to Oct. 7. For Kuperwasser, the Hamas-led massacre was a brutal demonstration of what happens when threats are allowed to mature unchecked. “It gave us an unbelievable example of what happens if you stick to the old rules,” he said. Allowing Hamas to build its military capabilities while assuming deterrence would hold proved catastrophic, forcing Israel to abandon doctrines rooted in restraint.

Kuperwasser believes that the lesson reverberated beyond Israel. The American response in Iran and Venezuela, he argued, reflects a similar conclusion: waiting for threats to fully materialize is no longer acceptable under the new rules. Tur-Paz agreed that Oct. 7 reshaped global perceptions, transforming what was once framed as a regional anomaly into a universal warning about the cost of inaction.

The shift from old to new rules is particularly visible in Gaza. The American role there extends beyond diplomacy to include a tangible military presence in Israel. Kuperwasser rejected the idea that this presence constrains Israeli decision-making, arguing that it exists to facilitate the agreed framework. “The American military presence is there in order to enable implementing the Trump plan,” he said. Under the new rules, he added, enforcement of agreed outcomes takes precedence over symbolic restraint.

Israel’s current limitations, Kuperwasser emphasized, stem from its own commitment to the plan rather than external coercion. “We are working according to the plan we endorsed,” he said. Tur-Paz, while expressing gratitude for American involvement, offered a more political reading. He suggested that external pressure helped overcome internal paralysis, functioning as a catalyst that the old rules of diplomatic caution had failed to provide.

Iran offers perhaps the clearest example of how uncertain this transition has become. Kuperwasser described the current wave of protests and economic collapse as serious but warned against assuming an imminent breakthrough. He estimated the chances of regime collapse at 15 to 20 percent—higher than before but still far from decisive. The regime, he said, is weakened yet retains enough capacity to survive. For now, the trajectory remains open.

Tur-Paz emphasized that Iran’s future will ultimately be determined from within, not imposed from outside. While acknowledging the dangers that accompany sudden change, he expressed hope that sustained internal pressure could eventually dismantle a system that has defined itself through permanent confrontation. Both men cautioned that even under the new rules, change without internal legitimacy carries significant risks.

The breakdown of the old rules has also exposed the declining authority of international institutions and the legal frameworks built around them. According to Kuperwasser, the United Nations remains anchored to norms developed for a different era—one in which enforcement was secondary and restraint was treated as a virtue in itself. In today’s security environment, he argued, those norms often protect actors willing to violate international law while constraining states facing real and immediate threats. Expecting meaningful reform from within such a system, he suggested, is unrealistic.

Tur-Paz echoed that assessment from a parliamentary and political perspective. He pointed to what he described as a long-standing pattern in which international institutions apply standards unevenly, particularly when Israel is involved, while failing to restrain aggressors or enforce their own mandates. In practice, both men argued, the erosion of credibility has left international law increasingly detached from enforcement. As arbitration mechanisms lose relevance, power, and deterrence are filling the space once occupied by consensus.

For Israel, this shift produces mixed consequences. Kuperwasser noted a rare sense of alignment with Washington and an opportunity to influence outcomes across multiple arenas. At the same time, he warned that rewriting the rules does not come without resistance. Those who benefited from the previous system, particularly in Europe, are unsettled by its erosion, and Israel increasingly absorbs that tension in the form of diplomatic friction and rising antisemitism.

Tur-Paz urged Israelis to place these developments in a broader global context. The tendency to look inward, he argued, is becoming harder to sustain in a world where economic, security, and diplomatic systems are tightly intertwined. Understanding how the new rules are emerging—and who is shaping them—has become a strategic necessity, not a theoretical exercise.

According to Kuperwasser and Tur-Paz, the new rules are still being tested in real time. The old rules, built on restraint and assumption, are no longer holding. From Caracas to Tehran to Gaza, the order that once governed international behavior no longer applies, and Israel is navigating that reality as both a beneficiary and a test case.